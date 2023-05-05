These are the beaches and marinas on the Costa del Sol that will fly Blue Flags this summer

Sections
Raquel Merino
Malaga
Friday, 5 May 2023, 16:01
Malaga has once again become the Andalucian province with the highest number of blue flags along its coastline.
The flags, the famous distinction that rewards European beaches which offer excellent facilities and clean environmental conditions, will be flying at 39 beaches and six marinas from June onwards.
Malaga was followed by Almeria, with 33. In total, Andalucía received 148 blue flags, of the 729 which were awarded nationally.
The blue flag is awarded annually to beaches and marinas that complied with four key criteria: bathing water quality; environmental information and education; environmental management; and safety and services.
Algarrobo
Algarrobo Costa
Benalmádena
Fuente de la Salud; Torrebermeja-Santa Ana
Casares
Ancha
Fuengirola
Boliches-Gaviotas; Carvajal; Castillo; Fuengirola
Malaga
Caleta; El Dedo; El Palo; Malagueta; Misericoria; Pedregalejo; San Andrés
Manilva
Sabinillas
Marbella
Adelfas-Alicate; Casablanca; El Cable; El Faro; La Fontanilla; Nagüeles; Puerto Banús-Levante; San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina); Venus-Bajadilla
Mijas
Calahonda I (Royal Beach - La Luna); El Bombo; El Chaparral (nueva); La Cala
Nerja
Burriana; Maro; Playazo - Chucho; Torrecilla
Torremolinos
Los Alamos
Torrox
El Morche; Ferrara
Vélez-Málaga
Benajarafe; La Caleta (Promenade); Torre del Mar
Benalmádena, Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga), Estepona, La Duquesa (Manilva), Marbella, S.A., and Puerto José Banús (Marbella).
