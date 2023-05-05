These are the beaches and marinas on the Costa del Sol that will fly Blue Flags this summer Malaga is once again the most awarded province in Andalucía, based on four key criteria including water quality and safety

Malaga has once again become the Andalucian province with the highest number of blue flags along its coastline.

The flags, the famous distinction that rewards European beaches which offer excellent facilities and clean environmental conditions, will be flying at 39 beaches and six marinas from June onwards.

Malaga was followed by Almeria, with 33. In total, Andalucía received 148 blue flags, of the 729 which were awarded nationally.

The blue flag is awarded annually to beaches and marinas that complied with four key criteria: bathing water quality; environmental information and education; environmental management; and safety and services.

Complete list of Malaga province beaches

Algarrobo

Algarrobo Costa

Benalmádena

Fuente de la Salud; Torrebermeja-Santa Ana

Casares

Ancha

Fuengirola

Boliches-Gaviotas; Carvajal; Castillo; Fuengirola

Malaga

Caleta; El Dedo; El Palo; Malagueta; Misericoria; Pedregalejo; San Andrés

Manilva

Sabinillas

Marbella

Adelfas-Alicate; Casablanca; El Cable; El Faro; La Fontanilla; Nagüeles; Puerto Banús-Levante; San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina); Venus-Bajadilla

Mijas

Calahonda I (Royal Beach - La Luna); El Bombo; El Chaparral (nueva); La Cala

Nerja

Burriana; Maro; Playazo - Chucho; Torrecilla

Torremolinos

Los Alamos

Torrox

El Morche; Ferrara

Vélez-Málaga

Benajarafe; La Caleta (Promenade); Torre del Mar

Complete list of marinas

Benalmádena, Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga), Estepona, La Duquesa (Manilva), Marbella, S.A., and Puerto José Banús (Marbella).