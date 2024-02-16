These are that recipients that will be honoured at the prestigious M for Malaga provincial awards

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Friday, 16 February 2024, 09:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Port of Malaga, César Ramírez-Bisturí Solidario Foundation, international film production services company Fresco Film and Radio Marca radio station have all been honoured at the 'M for Malaga' awards.

The diputacíon grants the awards each year on the occasion of the celebration of Andalucía Day on 28 February. The awards will be presented on 22 February during a gala event in the Edgar Neville auditorium in Malag and will recognise "the work of individuals, institutions and entities that contribute to building a better province with their work and dedication", as pointed out by provincial council president Francisco Salado.

"If Malaga has become a benchmark in many areas it is precisely thanks to the commitment and dedication of people and entities such as those receiving these awards," Salado said, who added that this year's winners are "clear examples of the province's desire to excel and lead in Andalucía".

Medicine with humanity

The creator of the Bisturí Solidario foundation, founded in 2018 by surgeon César Ramírez was recognised. The provincial council said: "He is a doctor who has always understood medicine as a profession at the service of the patient, which is why he carries out surgeries in African countries through his foundation, where there are populations suffering from serious illnesses and who do not have access to basic primary care".

Ramírez considers that "medicine and solidarity are two sides of the same coin" and the foundation also attends to the needs of Malaga province, particularly during worrying such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Port of Malaga's award honours the almost 3,000 years of history at the site through which various civilisations have passed (Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Romans, Muslims and Christians) and which has become a strategic point in the south of Europe.

The port has adapted its facilities and infrastructures to the demands of the logistics and tourism sector, consolidated the regular passenger line with Melilla and has boosted recreational nautical activity with the launch of the mega-yacht dock and the new project in the San Andrés marina.

The Port of Malaga is also an example of integration in the urban environment, with public areas such as Muelle Uno and Palmeral de las Sorpresas, with more than 10 million visits per year, according to the provincial council.

International recognition

HBO, Netflix, HULU, ITV, Sony and Paramount are some of the international clients of Fresco Film, the global film production services company based in the Pedregalejo district of Malaga city, which was founded in 1972 by Sara Nicolls. She was followed by Peter Welter and Angie Horne, until the current management headed by Silvia Aráez.

Aráez is in charge of a team of 19 professionals and coordinates from Malaga multiple international productions, which has allowed the recent shooting of Kaos, by Netflix; We Were the Lucky Ones, for Disney; Netflix's Black Mirror; Rivals, Warrior Nun and Snatch, whilst also having participated in the production of Game of Thrones in its past four seasons and recently in the two seasons of The House of the Dragon.

The diputación valued Fresco Film as a company that attracts European and American projects of all kinds, both independent and large, and successful productions such as Westworld, Narcos, Killing Eve, Terminator or Spiderman, as well as the last two productions of Guy Ritchie.

The last of the award winners is Radio Marca Malaga, founded in 2000 by Antonio Jesús Merchán and his wife, María Ascensión Jiménez, and accompanied by a team of professionals, has become a prominent sports radio station in the city and province.

"Radio Marca Malaga, which today continues to broadcast from Arroyo de la Miel for the province, continues to be a big name in sport in the media with a dynamic and young team," said the provincial council.