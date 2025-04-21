Major rescue operation mounted for four speleologists from Malaga who became trapped deep underground in Valencia cave

Álex Serrano / Andoni Torres Valencia Monday, 21 April 2025, 12:59 Compartir

The rescue operation for four speologists from Malaga in the Túnel dels Sumidors in Vallada (Valencia) that was launched on Saturday night has ended successfully. According to emergency sources, the group was finally rescued around 1am. All four men were reported to be in good condition.

The four speologists (experts in the study of caves) had entered the cave around 2pm on Saturday. Two of their colleagues, who had stayed outside, called the emergency services when the group didn't come out after several hours.

Firefighters from various fire stations, the mountain rescue group of the Guardia Civil, foresters and volunteers were all mobilised at the scene. They managed to contact the trapped men, who reported feeling well but finding it hard to get out of the cave.

Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Valencia

The rescue groups entered the cave, found the speologists at the bottom of the chasm and brought them to the surface. They had no injuries but were cold and tired, as they had been stuck there for many hours.

No way out at the bottom

The speologist team thought that the cave had a way out at the bottom and had made progress by removing the rope after abseiling. However, they ended up being trapped in the last chamber.

The Túnel del Sumidor is probably the most important cavity in the world in terms of karst slopes, with a provisional depth of 205 metres. Covering a route of approximately 1,300 metres, it is the deepest cavity formed in gypsum in the world. The entrance to the tunnel is located in a small depression at the head of the Penyó ravine, next to the riverbed.