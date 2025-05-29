Date pencilled in for upgrade of antiquated mains water supply pipeline on the Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 29 May 2025, 10:51 Compartir

The contract to renovate the pipeline that serves the supply network along the Costa del Sol is already being prepared for the tendering phase - the initial stage, during which interested companies can bid for the work.

The project envisages the replacement and renovation of up to six kilometres of pipeline in the section that runs through Benalmádena, which happens to be one of the oldest and most deteriorated parts of the network. Its age and state have become evident in the three pipe bursts it has suffered in recent months.

"All the necessary documentation for this emergency work, planned with the Junta de Andalucía, has already been provided. It is extremely important as it is going to create a bypass with a new route of about six kilometres and we hope that work can begin at the start of the school year, although we are already applying for permits and so on; it will be carried out over a full academic year, with an estimated ten months of work," said head of the public water company (Acosol) for the western Costa del Sol municipalities, Matilde Mancha.

"We are going to have a pipeline capable of carrying water to Torremolinos, which is a big step for the water highway," said president of the Mancomunidad (association of the western Costa del Sol municipalities) and Acosol - Manuel Cardeña, who together with Mancha and the mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, visited the repair work site on Wednesday. They specifically saw the area where a pipe burst on Monday, causing great alarm in the municipality due to the appearance of a huge "stain" in the sea.

Cardeña pointed to the incident as "one more reason" for the regional government to launch the replacement project, which would "achieve the interconnection between districts in an efficient way.

Burst pipe back into service on Thursday

Mancha stated that the emergency issue with the pipe that burst in the area of the Los Patos hotel on Monday has already been stabilised. If everything goes according to plan, this Thursday 29 May the pipe should be fully covered with concrete and put back into service.

Despite the incident, there have been no supply cuts, as water was diverted from other areas to the affected areas. The burst pipe supplies half of the population.

The mayor of Benalmádena commended "the speed and good work" of the Acosol team and thanked them "for their tireless work in performing this repair in record time". He also highlighted the importance of the replacement project. "This burst once again highlights the great need to conduct this operation as soon as possible. I would like to thank Acosol and the Junta de Andalucía for accelerating the deadlines to the maximum so that it can become a reality as soon as possible," he said.