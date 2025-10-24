Andalusian government to allocate 117 million euros to IMEC hub and 600,000 to Malaga conference centre extension in 2026

Nuria Triguero Málaga Friday, 24 October 2025, 17:17 Share

Malaga received some important news in terms of investment and infrastructure development on Friday, 24 October. During a meeting organised by SUR, regional minister of economy Carolina España announced that the regional budgets for 2026, which will be officially presented next week, include 117 million euros allocated to the construction of the IMEC microelectronics hub in Malaga TechPark and around 600,000 euros for the extension of the Fycma conference and exhibition centre.

The IMEC centre, scheduled to open in 2030, will actually use a budget of 615 million euros in total, but the remaining amount will be divided between two other institutions.

As for the conference centre, the first step belongs to the city council, which has to draft the much desired extension project. "We hope that the central government will collaborate, taking into account that trade fair centres are a state competence," España said.

Carolina España highlighted the all-time record amount of the 2026 regional budget: almost 51.6 billion euros, 6.4 billion of which will be allocated to investments, an annual increase of 10%.

Health services will receive a third of the regional budget and the regional minister highlighted the strong commitment to infrastructure and the recruitment of professionals.

She announced two new developments that concern Malaga: the upcoming tender for the new health centre in Rincón de la Victoria and the start of the refurbishment of the city's Pascual hospital, which has been unused for four years. The drafting of the renovation project has already been awarded and España hopes that work can begin either at the end of this year or the start of 2026.

