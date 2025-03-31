Rain set to return to Malaga and the Costa del Sol this week and give another welcome boost to the reservoirs

The Casasola reservoir, which is already at 100% of its capacity, as a result of the recent rains.

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 15:02 Compartir

After the summer-like weekend, which Malaga residents enjoyed after a succession of rainstorms, it is time to return to weather conditions that are more appropriate for the spring. While temperatures will remain mild, rain is expected to return on Wednesday. However, no warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued at the moment.

Wednesday afternoon is expected to see the return of rainfall, with inland provincial reservoirs more likely to accumulate water. Currently, the water reserve in all of Malaga province's reservoirs stands at 355.3 million cubic metres, 58% of the total capacity.

It is therefore possible that, with the boost of new downpours, the reference value, which was set at 363.5 million cubic metres at the beginning of April 2021, could be exceeded. The possibility of reaching the 401 million cubic metres from April 2020 is not ruled out.

According to Malaga's meteorological centre, rainfall will be weak to moderate this time. Another Atlantic storm might be active over some inland areas, especially in the western part of the province and at higher altitudes in the Axarquia. However, this storm will be potentially less strong than the ones witnessed in March.

The two wettest days will be Thursday and Friday. "The storm will remain in the Atlantic, sending us fronts from there," said the meteorological centre's director. It is expected that even this lighter situation will have subsided by Saturday, leaving only some residual showers inland.

'At this time of the year, almost nothing can be predicted about the weather during the Easter holidays'

In addition to rain, there will also be 'calima' (red dust clouds from the Sahara desert) on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the concentration will be low, it may leave mud drips on cars and pavements, especially in the western third of the province.

What about the weather during the Easter holidays?

With still two weeks to go, Aemet's director in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, has said that it is still too early to make predictions about the weather during the Holy Week. "At this time of year, almost nothing can be predicted until Thursday of next week," he said, highlighting the risk of making a mistake by venturing an earlier guess.

After setting a European temperature record of 28C on Saturday, temperatures are expected to be between 21C and 24C in Malaga city and along the coast, and around 20C inland. Apart from a subtle drop on Wednesday, no major changes are expected.