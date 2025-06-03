Malaga set to get new generation of cinemas with state-of-the-art screens, immersive sound and reclining seats

The new MK2 Málaga Nostrum will have at least two rooms with the Atmos surround sound system.

Sunday, 8 June, will be the last day of screenings at the existing Málaga Nostrum cinemas in the city, as the space will be taken over by the future Costco department store. It won't be the last day for the Mk2 chain, however, as the French brand is moving its screenings to a new building, which will be constructed on the site that previously housed Conforama, opposite the Bauhaus megastore.

The 14 new screens will bring a VIP experience to Malaga's spectators, with reclining and wider seats and an immersive sound system.

Architect Salvador Moreno Peralta is the mastermind behind both the Costco project and the new cinema theatres, who believes that the American supermarket chain will be a "driving force, marking the resurgence of Málaga Nostrum". He shared similar thoughts about the new cinemas. "The cinemas are equipped with the latest generation of screening equipment, with extraordinary reclining seats to enhance the viewer's comfort," said the architect, adding that the cinemas will be located on the first floor of the new building, accompanied by a children's leisure area and restaurants. On the ground floor, there will be a large Mercadona.

From megaplexes to high-tech halls

The new cinema's concept replaces 'patio de butacas' with 'patio de sillones', i.e. larger armchairs instead of the typical seats. At least two cinemas in the new Mk2 will also be equipped with Atmos immersive sound - a system developed by Dolby so that the audio completely surrounds the viewer. This 'sound atmosphere' is still unheard of in other cinemas in Malaga. It will complete the "VIP treatment", as explained by Javier Marín - general manager of Bogaris Retail, owner of Málaga Nostrum.

"The project presented to us by Mk2 is state-of-the-art, with spectacular screens, but these are no longer the giant megatheatres for thousands of people like the old megaplexes. Instead, they focus on enhancing the experience with high-end technology," said Marín.

The executive highlighted the continuity of the French group in the shopping center with an "improved" project, while also emphasizing Mk2's strong presence in Andalucía (the chain also operates Miramar in Fuengirola and El Ingenio in Vélez), its programming that includes both mainstream films and more cinephile, cultural, and original-language titles, and its broader role beyond exhibition, as a distributor and producer of audiovisual content.

The new Mk2 Málaga Nostrum cinemas will not only bring the latest projection format to Malaga, but will also completely change the concept, considering current trends, which, unfortunately, include the decline in cinema visitors.

The screens in this shopping centre were inaugurated 20 years ago, in 2005. They were launched by the Cordoban company Cinesur, during the boom of megaplexes. At the time, Málaga Nostrum was promoted as "Andalucía's largest cinema complex", with 21 screens and 5,000 seats - one more screen and about 100 more seats than nearby Plaza Mayor, which had been the largest until then.

However, this Cinesur project did not come to fruition as it was affected by the economic crisis of 2007-08 and the drop in spectatorship. Mk2 saved almost all its cinemas from closure by purchasing all complexes in Andalucía, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha in 2014. In this way, it added the Miramar, El Ingenio and Málaga Nostrum cinemas to its portfolio, while those in Antequera were acquired by Sercine. Cinesur Plaza del Mar in Marbella was the only cinema in the province to close.

Half of the halls closed

With a more diverse programme and cheaper prices, Mk2 managed to revive the cinemas in the province, although it also made adjustments to the facilities and closed around half of the cinemas in Málaga Nostrum to match the decreasing demand.

The current project adapts to present needs by prioritising comfort and technological advances over capacity. For this reason, there will be 14 medium-format cinemas, instead of the 21 that Málaga Nostrum got two decades ago.

The remodelled Málaga Nostrum cinemas are scheduled to open next year

Málaga Nostrum is the second new cinema project in Malaga city scheduled to open next year, the other one being Neoalbéniz - the city council's project, which will be located right next to Albéniz in the city centre. Neoalbéniz's two cinema halls will prioritise Spanish, independent and original-language films. In addition, the building will serve as an office for Festival de Málaga's administration.