Restaurant doorman José Rafael Pisani, with his wife, just months before his death. SUR
British man accused of killing a restaurant doorman in Mijas is arrested again
Crime

Police on the Costa del Sol have detained the 32-year-old, who has also been investigated for a triple murder attempt, for the third time in a year

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 12:04

Compartir

A British man accused of killing a restaurant doorman and attempting to murder three young men in a separate incident has been arrested for a third time in a year on the Costa del Sol.

National Police discovered a firearm inside the 32-year-old's vehicle during a routine check while he was driving through Marbella on Sunday 3 September. When officers arrested and identified him they discovered he was also on bail for his alleged involvement in two other offences.

The first was a triple attempted murder at Lago de las Tortugas in Marbella just over a year ago. Three young Irish men were shot from a moving car. One of them was hit in the side by a bullet, causing serious injuries.

The British national, who was one of six gang members arrested allegedly behind the shooting, reportedly waved a gun at police when officers swarmed his house. Although two pistols were seized from his home, he was released after being brought before a judge.

Two months later, in April, he was arrested again following an incident at Olivia's restaurant in Mijas. The doorman, José Rafael Pisani, who was trying to break up a brawl, was allegedly punched and knocked to the ground. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died hours later in the intensive care unit. Guardia Civil investigators identified the Brit on security camera footage and arrested him for the murder, but he was released on bail by the investigating court.

