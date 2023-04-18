Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Doormats hanging outside Olivia's La Cala establishment the day following the incident. SUR
Man arrested after doorman dies following brawl at Towie star Elliot Wright&#039;s Mijas restaurant

Man arrested after doorman dies following brawl at Towie star Elliot Wright's Mijas restaurant

  ·

The 55-year-old victim, José Rafael Pisani Pardo, had tried to break up a fight among customers at the weekend

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 17:44

Compartir

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, reported to be British, over an alleged assault that resulted in the death of a doorman at former Towie star Elliot Wright's restaurant in Mijas.

Guardia Civil officers arrested the man this Tuesday morning, 18 April, after the horrific incident at Olivia's La Cala on Saturday night.

The 55-year-old victim, José Rafael Pisani Pardo, was trying to break up a brawl among customers when he was allegedly struck in the back of the head.

Related article

Police said that based on CCTV footage, the suspect, who the doorman had tried to restrain, turned around and threw a punch which knocked the doorman to the floor.

The doorman was rushed to Malaga Regional University Hospital in a serious condition and admitted to intensive care for severe head trauma. He died from his injuries on Sunday.

Olivia’s La Cala was closed temporarily for two days as a mark of respect to the deceased staff member.

Locals had reported bright pink graffiti spray-painted across the eatery on Tuesday with Spanish words that translated to; "killer Elliot" and "mafia".

The former reality TV star of The Only Way in Essex said Saturday night's horrific incident had left him "heartbroken".

“This weekend we lost a much loved and valued member of our team,” the restaurant said in a statement on Monday 17 April.

“Our hearts are broken and we have closed the restaurant today and tomorrow out of respect.

“We are supporting our staff and the family whilst awaiting news of further investigations.”

It is the second tragedy to hit the reality TV star's business after it was gutted in a mystery arson attack two years ago. It is still being investigated and no one has ever been arrested. The restaurant, which opened in 2015, was forced to close and needed to be rebuilt.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Doorman dies after trying to break up fight in Mijas
  2. 2 Well-known Malaga architect dies after brutal attack on city centre street
  3. 3 Demand for more services and extension to Costa del Sol train timetables during peak summer period
  4. 4 Man arrested after doorman dies following brawl at Towie star Elliot Wright's Mijas restaurant
  5. 5 Two men rushed to hospital after gangland shooting on outskirts of Malaga
  6. 6 Wanted drugs kingpin captured in Estepona after spectacular high-speed chase
  7. 7 Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving wild boar on A-7
  8. 8 Man wanted for firing gun at police officer in 2018 arrested in Estepona
  9. 9 Worker dies after fall from fourth floor of Alhaurín building site
  10. 10 Two octogenarian sisters found dead in Malaga home

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad