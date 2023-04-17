Doorman dies after trying to break up fight in Mijas The victim worked at the establishment and was also a bodybuilder and personal trainer in the Marbella area

There has been a new violent death in Malaga province. It was the second of a black weekend that left another seven people injured by a knife or firearm. On this occasion, the victim was a 55-year-old man who worked as a doorman at a restaurant and who apparently died after being struck when he was trying to break up a fight.

The incident, which is now being investigated by the Guardia Civil, happened on Saturday, 15 April, at an establishment in Mijas. SUR has learned, the victim worked as a doorman on the premises and was also a bodybuilder and personal trainer in the Marbella area.

Initial investigations indicate that there was a fight between several customers of the establishment. Apparently, the man tried to separate those involved and break up the fight. Sources close to the case indicate that he might have received a punch that caused him to fall backwards and hit his head on the corner of a table.

The man was rushed to Malaga’s Regional hospital in a very serious condition, where he was admitted straight to the intensive care unit (ICU). Sources said that he went into a coma, and the doctors could not do anything to save his life.

The victim’s body has now been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where today an autopsy will likely be carried out to certify the exact cause of death.

Guardia Civil investigations will also continue.