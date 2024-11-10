Malaga authority awards contracts worth 4m euros to resurface these 14 roads in the province

Chus Heredia Malaga Sunday, 10 November 2024, 07:45

There are 860 kilometres and 118 roads that need to be maintained in Malaga province, which is why it is necessary to prioritise and carry out improvements. Malaga's provincial authority (Diputación de Malaga) has just formalised contracts with more than ten companies and will immediately activate an ambitious resurfacing plan to improve 14 roads in the Malaga network. The total amount awarded is 4.2 million euros. The contractors now have between three and four months, depending on each case, to improve the layout of the roads, which means that they are expected to be ready just before spring.

The work is to improve the road surface in sections with potholes, bumps and lumps, in brief, any major deformity in the road surface. In some cases it may well include the repair and adaptation of ditches. The initial budget, which was given the green light by the Diputación in May, set aside an allocation of 5.3 million euros, which did not need to be used in its entirety following the tenders submitted. The tenders have attracted the interest of numerous specialised companies.

The roads to benefit are in the Serranía de Ronda, Sierra de las Nieves, Valle del Guadalhorce, Axarquía and Antequera areas. This is the third road reinforcement plan carried out in the last three years on roads under provincial jurisdiction. In the previous two a total of 40 roads were repaired.

The specifications for this tender were based on the projects drafted by the department responsible for all aspects of the provincial road network, including roadworks. They place great emphasis on the connectivity of the smaller access roads to municipalities with other higher-capacity and faster roads.

These are the 14 roads scheduled for these improvements:

1. Access to Canillas de Aceituno (MA-41016) to the A-7205. The resurfacing will be carried out by Hormigones Asfálticos Andaluces for 404,816 euros.

2. MA-3114 and MA-3119 roads, from Moclinejo to Almáchar and from Benagalbón to Moclinejo. The contractor is Canteras de Almargen and the award price is 208,325 euros.

3. Access to Villanueva de Algaidas (MA-6414) from the N-331. Probisa Vías y Obras for 315,843 euros.

4. MA-3300 from Alhaurín de la Torre to Alhaurín El Grande. Asfaltos Jaén, 225,960 euros.

5. MA-3304 from Cártama to Alhaurín El Grande. Hormigones Asfálticos Andaluces, 246,750 euros.

6. MA-3400 access to Gibralgalia. Mezclas Bituminosas SA, 248,490 euros.

7. MA-5300 to A-355 to Juanar (Ojén). A7GR Services and Works, 414. 816 euros.

8. MA-7300 from Igualeja to Pujerra. Contratas y Obras San Gregorio, 298,243 euros.

9. Access to Arriate (MA-7400) towards A-367 . Construcciones Maygar, 423,577 euros.

10. MA-8307 from the A-369 to the MA-8401, Jimera de Líbar. Anfersa Aggregates, 328,885 euros

11. Access to Montejaque (MA8403) from the A-374, first phase. Anfersa Aggregates. 332,263 euros.

12. Access to Montecorto (MA-8404) from the A-7375. Firmes y Asfaltados del Sur, 310,397 euros

13. Access to Colmenar (MA-9300) from the A-405. Pavimentos Asfálticos Málaga (Pamasa), 438,638 euros.

In addition to these actions, the Diputación approved a few weeks ago the project and the contract to stabilise roadside slopes on the MA-4105 in the Axarquia for 333,218 euros, plus the repair of masonry works, ditches and road surface on a stretch of the MA-6101 in Villanueva de Algaidas for 97,254 euros.