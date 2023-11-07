'Little summer' of San Martín set to send temperatures soaring on the Costa del Sol this weekend

Almudena Nogués Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

It is called 'Veranillo de San Martín' in Spanish, and it is a brief escape from the cold in the middle of autumn when abnormally warm weather usually coincides with the celebration of Saint Martin's Day on 11 November. Hence its name, which is already well established among followers of meteorology. And this year it will fall over the coming weekend.

According to the regional delegate of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, from Saturday onwards, the weather in the region will be "stable with light cloudy skies". As for temperatures, he pointed out that daytime temperatures "will rise progressively throughout the week by up to 3 or 4C. On Sunday, in fact, temperatures could even reach 28 degrees in parts of Malaga province such as Rincón de la Victoria, according to Aemet's forecast.

Therefore, the province will enjoy a more spring-like than autumnal weekend, with clear skies and the mercury rising. In the case of Malaga city, minimum temperatures will climb to 16 or 17C (compared to 12 degrees recently). The maximum in the city, meanwhile, could reach 27C according to Aemet. That is 7 degrees more than the 20C expected for tomorrow, Wednesday.

The heat will also feature in inland areas such as Ronda and Antequera, with minimum temperatures not dropping below 11-12 degrees and maximum temperatures between 19 and 21 degrees forecast for this coming Sunday.