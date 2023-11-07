Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
&#039;Little summer&#039; of San Martín set to send temperatures soaring on the Costa del Sol this weekend
Weather forecast

'Little summer' of San Martín set to send temperatures soaring on the Costa del Sol this weekend

State weather agency Aemet is forecasting highs of up to 28C in some areas of Malaga province - especially on Sunday

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 14:39

Compartir

It is called 'Veranillo de San Martín' in Spanish, and it is a brief escape from the cold in the middle of autumn when abnormally warm weather usually coincides with the celebration of Saint Martin's Day on 11 November. Hence its name, which is already well established among followers of meteorology. And this year it will fall over the coming weekend.

According to the regional delegate of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, from Saturday onwards, the weather in the region will be "stable with light cloudy skies". As for temperatures, he pointed out that daytime temperatures "will rise progressively throughout the week by up to 3 or 4C. On Sunday, in fact, temperatures could even reach 28 degrees in parts of Malaga province such as Rincón de la Victoria, according to Aemet's forecast.

Therefore, the province will enjoy a more spring-like than autumnal weekend, with clear skies and the mercury rising. In the case of Malaga city, minimum temperatures will climb to 16 or 17C (compared to 12 degrees recently). The maximum in the city, meanwhile, could reach 27C according to Aemet. That is 7 degrees more than the 20C expected for tomorrow, Wednesday.

The heat will also feature in inland areas such as Ronda and Antequera, with minimum temperatures not dropping below 11-12 degrees and maximum temperatures between 19 and 21 degrees forecast for this coming Sunday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's public transport discounts set to continue into 2024, but only for certain groups of people
  2. 2 Eight arrested in connection with illegal distribution of television channels in Spain
  3. 3 Initiatives launched to help boost business in Benalmádena marina after slump in trade
  4. 4 Can bars and restaurants bill you for bread or a service charge, refuse cash or offer a menu only via QR code?
  5. 5 Rental prices reach a record high in Malaga city
  6. 6 Malaga attracts more big name restaurant chains as the area experiences a boom in growth
  7. 7 This is the Costa del Sol tapas bar that gives a discount to its customers for a smile or their patience
  8. 8 'I have killed my friend': The alleged prank call that sparked a huge police operation in Marbella
  9. 9 Driver injured after car crashes into living room of a house in Malaga province
  10. 10 Man in Halloween mask arrested after theft of cash register in Marbella

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad