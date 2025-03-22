Malaga activates system to flag registration of tourist rentals in banned areas

Pilar Martínez Malaga Saturday, 22 March 2025, 09:16 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía has activated an alert system in Malaga city for those property owners who want to register a tourist accommodation located in an area where such activities are now banned, according to the new tourism law. Regional government minister Arturo Bernal has warned that those who insist on registering will be committing an offence, for which they can be sanctioned between 100,000 and 600,000 euros. In addition, they will be restricted from registering again for a period of time.

If an owner tries to register a property in one of the 43 areas in Malaga listed by the law as a tourist rental, they will immediately receive a message: "The property that you are about to register is located in an area declared saturated by the competent city council; if you decide to go ahead with the registration, you could incur administrative charges and the registration will be cancelled immediately."

This measure is part of a series of actions that have allowed the Junta to cancel a total of 6,771 tourist dwellings in Andalucía. According to Bernal, these actions are in line with Andalucía's understanding of 'smart' tourism, which prioritises Andalusians. "We continue to work in this way, so that our tourism model continues to be a benchmark and to generate future opportunities for Andalusians," he said.

2,397 tourist dwellings have been cancelled in Malaga since 2024

Just in Malaga there have been 2,397 cancellations, which demonstrates better monitoring and control in the city most saturated with rental properties. Bernal has stated that the intention is to regulate and manage, not demonise tourism. The aim of these actions has been to place the focus on the inhabitants and their well-being.

Bernal also denounced the lack of the national Ministry of Tourism's involvement in controlling the proliferation of tourist dwellings. "We are surprised. We have been asking for three years for a conference to address this issue. We have received no response from the minister. It is surprising how little weight tourism has in the central government, despite being one of the main industries in Spain."

In contrast to central government, the Junta has set up more projects to increase control over illegal rental properties. Bernal announced the initiation of sanctioning procedures, which seek to address the complaints of citizens. The data 'scraping' project is one of the actions in the regional government's agenda - a process through which information about unregistered tourism accommodation will be automatically extracted from rental platforms.