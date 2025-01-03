January sales will generate more than 5,500 jobs in Malaga

The popular January sales will generate 5,525 jobs in Malaga this year, according to the employment group Randstad. This figure is 21.2 per cent higher than in 2024, when there were a total of 4,560 positions. In Andalucía as a whole, the contracts signed in the middle of the most important discount period of the year are estimated at around 28,280, which represents an increase of 18.6 per cent compared to the 23,845 of the previous year.

Malaga will be the second-placed Andalusian province with the greatest job creation during the sales, behind Seville, where there will be 6,730 new jobs. But in that province the year-on-year growth is limited to 15.2 per cent. The most limited expansion of employment to reinforce the workforce corresponds to Jaén, where the increase will be barely 13.4 per cent compared to 2024 to 1,435 new employees. Almeria will be the Andalusian province where hiring will rise the most in the discount period that begins after Epiphany: no less than 26.4 per cent, up to 4,145.

Andalucía will be the second-placed region in Spain with the greatest job creation after Catalonia (31,400). But in terms of growth, it will be surpassed by Galicia, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, where the increase will exceed 20 per cent.

Logistics and transport, the sectors with the strongest pull

In Spain as a whole, the sales campaign will generate a total of 172,450 new positions, which represents an increase of 19.8 per cent compared to the previous year, when 144,000 contracts were recorded, according to Randstad figures. "The dynamism of the Spanish labour market reflects an upturn in commercial and logistics activity during the sales period, thanks to both the increase in e-commerce and the return to more traditional consumer habits. This behaviour is allowing key sectors, such as transport and logistics, to lead the growth in employment," said Ana Hervás, regional director of temporary employment for Randstad.

As a result, transport and logistics will create 115,625 jobs throughout Spain, i.e. 67 per cent of the total. Moreover, this represents a growth of 26.1 per cent compared to the previous year, a figure that contrasts with the 8.7 per cent year-on-year expansion forecast for commerce, which will generate 56,825 contracts.

Within the logistics sector, the most sought-after profiles will be packers, forklift operators, warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Meanwhile, in commerce, sales assistants and promoters as well as customer service both physically and in e-commerce are sought after.

These figures are in addition to the hiring made to reinforce the workforce during the Christmas campaign: Randstad forecasts pointed to a total of 17,830 new jobs in the province between Black Friday, on the last Friday in November, and this coming weekend. This represents an increase of 14.7 per cent compared to the previous year. Andalucía has also been, according to forecasts, the region in which most new jobs have been created in the last five weeks in sectors such as commerce, hospitality, logistics and transport: 86,360, which represents a growth of 13.4 per cent compared to a year earlier.