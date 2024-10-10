Guardia Civil adds more than a hundred new officers across Malaga province

Irene Quirante Madrid Thursday, 10 October 2024, 22:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Guardia Civil in Malaga opened its doors this week to welcome 123 officers - including 41 women - who will be joining various posts in the province this month. The reinforcement of the police presence, which, according to the sub-delegate of the government in Malaga, Javier Salas, is included in a group of 840 extra Guardia Civil officers throughout the Andalucía region.

This is "the largest incorporation" in the province in the last 15 years, said Salas during the ceremony to welcome the new officers, which was also attended by the colonel of the Malaga command, Roberto Blanes.

Likewise, the sub-delegate pointed out that the interior ministry's commitment to providing more personnel is also accompanied by an improvement in resources, vehicles and the renovation of police stations, such as those in Benaoján and Almáchar.

Similarly, Salas stressed that the barracks at Malaga port, Cártama and Alhaurín de la Torre will be equipped with new facilities, although the government is still awaiting tenders for the works.

In addition to the increase in staff, he said that vacancies have been announced for an increase in the special security plan for the Campo de Gibraltar (Plan Carteia) for the fight against drug trafficking in southern Spain, which will be resolved in January and whose officers will be gradually incorporated from the beginning of next year.

"This is a new batch of officers that will increase the human resources available in Andalucía for the investigation and prosecution of the organisations involved in drug trafficking," Salas said.

He pointed out that, in the fight against drug trafficking, the government "has not ceased in its efforts to provide Malaga province and Andalucía with the necessary human resources and technical means, especially in the Campo de Gibraltar", which this year has 17.5 million euros to intensify police action against the mafias operating in the Strait of Gibraltar.

In this regard, Salas said that the results of the Campo de Gibraltar special security plan "show that it continues to consolidate itself as an essential tool for tackling drug trafficking". According to the balance sheet, in the first six months of the plan, 3,126 people have been arrested and 364,652 kilos of drugs have been seized, as well as 200,342 litres of fuel, 939 vehicles and 509 weapons.