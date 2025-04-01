Central government approves over 37 million euros to maintain the Costa del Sol's main roads

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 10:52 Compartir

Following the prolonged period of heavy rain in Malaga province which lasted most of March, many of the main roads full of potholes and cracks that affect road safety and cause breakdowns. The roads affected depend on the four administrations (state, regional, supra-municipal and municipal).

Central government plans to authorise today, Tuesday 1 April, the tendering of a contract to maintain 122 kilometres of roads in the province according to central government sources. The proposal, with a base budget of 37.3 million euros (IVA sales tax not included), covers several stretches of the A-7, MA-20, MA-22 and MA-23 dual carriageways, both around Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol. In addition, the tender includes the commissioning of work to repair 26.9 kilometres of road surface on the A-7 between Estepona and the border with Cadiz province.

This maintenance contract will have an initial duration of three years, with the possibility of a two-year extension and an additional one for a maximum of nine months. It is part of the state's road maintenance programme to maintain traffic and road safety. The company that is awarded the contract will have to offer services such as surveillance and accident response, winter maintenance, tunnel control, communications services and maintenance of facilities. In addition, interested companies must offer conditions to promote the improvement of energy efficiency and the reduction of emissions.

Sections included

The contract is for the maintenance and upkeep of roads included in the MA-01 sector, including 104.8 km of dual carriageway, as follows: A-7 motorway, a total of 97 km, in various sections from the northern part of Malaga city (kilometre point 983) to Torremolinos (km 1,000); between Los Boliches (km 1,013) and Chaparral (km 1,022); and between Marbella (km 1,040) and the provincial border with Cadiz at km 1,087.

Several sections of the MA-20 between km 0 (Torremolinos) and Malaga (km 12). The MA-22, between km 0 and 4.4, in the southwest area of the city. The MA-23, for 1.5 km at Guadalmar and San Julián. The A-7 road surface between Estepona and the border with Cadiz between km 1,060.4 and 1,087.3 will also be repaired.

Companies must include in their bids the calculation of the carbon footprint that they will generate during the period of the contract on each section of the road. The Ministry of Transport explains that in 2022 energy efficiency measures were incorporated in service facilities such as self-consumption, renewable heating systems, energy saving measures in lighting and the implementation of electric vehicles.

From 2023 an assessment criterion included a decarbonisation plan with the aim of achieving a carbon neutral balance five years after the start of the contract. The aim is to reduce the 71,640 tonnes of CO2 per year which, according to calculations made by the Directorate-General for Traffic.