Government allocates only one million euros to reduce tolls on the Costa del Sol, despite pocketing 29 million

The Partido Popular conservative party in Malaga province maintains the demand that the PSOE socialist-led central government sets a greater discount on tolls on the Costa del Sol motorway, as a measure to help improve mobility. To support the demand, the party has prepared an economic report highlighting that the government can provide greater discounts for users, given the 29 million euros collected in taxes every year.

A mobility meeting on Monday presented an independent report with which the president of the PP in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, demanded that the tax benefit be reversed in bonuses for the people of the province. Relying on the study, she said that, if the sum collected in taxes is correctly reversed, users would be paying 30% less. At the moment, each user is granted a discount of only 8 cents, despite the toll per kilometre on the Costa del Sol motorway being the most expensive in Spain. In addition, the PP said that other motorways in the country are allocated higher subsidies.

Navarro highlighted the 84 million euros allocated by the government to improve road access for the Galician AP-9, the more than 15 million euros for the AP-66 between Oviedo and León, the 7.6 million euros for the AP-53, also in Galicia, and the extension of free road access for one year on the AP-7 through Alicante.

Zoom Navarro during the mobility meeting. SUR

Navarro accused central government of accumulating an income higher than the one of the concessionaire of the motorway between Malaga city and Guadiaro (Cadiz) in the 25 years since the facility has been operational. The PP believes that the government has not been transparent with the public.

Patricia Navarro urged the new leader of PSOE in Malaga, Josele Aguilar, to put more effort into improving the facilities in the province and work on getting better services for Malaga's residents.