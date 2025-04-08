Central government signs new 20m contract for maintenance of 163km of key Malaga province roads

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 11:11 Compartir

Spain's central government has signed another contract for the maintenance of state roads in the province of Malaga. After the 37-million-euro project to maintain 122 kilometres of the A-7, MA-20, MA-22 and MA-23 dual carriageways, the Ministry of Transport has now awarded another important contract, which concerns 163 kilometres of main network roads on the A-45, A-7, N-331 and N-340.

The plan includes a specific action to rehabilitate the road surface of the A-7 motorway between Torre del Mar and the Miraflores del Palo, which is one of the sections with the heaviest traffic, especially between the Rincón de la Victoria bypass and the Ronda Este ring road. The contract is worth almost 19.5 million euros (IVA sales tax included) and will take at least the next three years to be completed, with the possibility of a two-year extension and an additional one for a maximum of nine months.

The programme includes the following sections: A-45 motorway, from kilometre 81.3 (provincial border with Cordoba) to 142.6 (in Malaga city); A-7 dual carriageway from kilometre 922.5 (provincial border with Granada) to kilometre 983.7 (Malaga city), as well as the branch road linking up with the MA-24; N-331 from km 102.6 (provincial border with Cordoba) to 118.4 (past Antequera aerodrome), and from 125.6 (Antequera) to 133.1 (junction with the A-45); N-340 from km 262.7 (in Vélez-Málaga) to 269.3 (in Malaga city), and from 296 to 302.7, both in Nerja. Two branch roads linking to the A-7 are also included.

Efficiency measures

As part of the strategy to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency, the maintenance contracts include carbon footprint mitigation and offsetting objectives, which means that companies must include in their bids the calculation of the carbon footprint they will generate during the execution of the contract on each section of the road.

In 2022, energy efficiency measures were incorporated in service facilities such as self-consumption, renewable heating systems, energy saving measures in lighting or the implementation of electric vehicles. In addition, from 2023, the assessment criteria require the presentation of a decarbonisation plan during the first six months of the contract, with the aim of achieving a carbon neutral balance within 5 years from the start of the contract.

The aim is to reduce the 71,640 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, generated by the operation, maintenance and operation of the state road network.