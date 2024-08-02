Birth or adoption bonus: apply for 1,200-euro grant in Malaga province

Raquel Merino Friday, 2 August 2024, 11:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Malaga provincial authority - Diputación - has set the deadline (21 August) for applications to obtain a birth or adoption grant from the pot totalling 450,000 euros. The amount set to be granted per child is 1,200 euros and is intended for families in municipalities in the province with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants. The authority estimates that some 375 families will be able to benefit.

This line of aid aims to help families with fewer economic resources to receive extra financial support to cover the costs involved in the birth or adoption of children, as indicated by the Diputación's president, Francisco Salado. In addition, it also seeks to encourage the birth rate to swing upwards in the smallest towns and villages to combat depopulation and maintain, or even grow, numbers on the census, especially in municipalities below 10,000 inhabitants.

What can 1,200 euros be spent on?

The funds granted may be used for any current expenditure incurred by the parents or adoptive parents for the maintenance, care, upkeep, protection and subsistence of the biological or adopted child.

It also covers expenses related to the transport and movement of children, such as pushchairs, buggies and car seats, decorative items and furniture for children such as a highchair, cot, mattress, bath, hammock, changing table, chest of drawers or bath with folding changing mat, up to a maximum of 300 euros per item.

Eligible expenditure is that made on the above items from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2024 (both inclusive).

Requirements

In addition to living in a municipality of fewer than 10,000 inhabitants, the combined household income of the families applying for this aid cannot exceed 25,000 euros per year and the birth or adoption must have taken place between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023.

Assessment of all applications will be carried out by the families service within the delegation of Equality, Social Services and Families at the Diputación. Priority will be given to the economic situation of the family, although other aspects will also be taken into account, for instance, in the case of a multiple birth or a simultaneous multiple adoption, also favouring those who live in localities with a smaller number of inhabitants.

Submission of applications

Requests can be submitted through different channels:

a) At the electronic registry of the Diputación de Málaga, accessible through the electronic office .

b) In the main electronic register, accessible from this website by selecting, after following several steps, the corresponding unit within the Diputación to which the documentation must be sent.

c) At the post office, by registered post in an open envelope, which is then checked, stamped, sealed and sent by registered post.

d) In the diplomatic representative or consular offices of Spain overseas.

e) At the registry assistance office of the Diputación of Malaga or at any of the following, provided that they are connected to the registry interconnection system (SIR): general state administration, or administration of the autonomous regions, or entities that make up the local administration, and public bodies and entities that make up the institutional public sector, which might even be your local town hall.