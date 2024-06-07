Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Business owners from Malaga in New York. SUR
Costa del Sol delegation heads to New York to attract US tourists
Tourism

Costa del Sol delegation heads to New York to attract US tourists

The visit was organised by the Costa del Sol chamber of commerce and the tourist board

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 7 June 2024, 13:55

Having a direct daily flight from Malaga to New York is a luxury and a key reason to promote Malaga as a tourist destination in the United States. Aware of this, the chamber of commerce and the Costa del Sol tourist board, with the support of the Spanish tourism office in New York and co-financing from the European regional development fund, have been on a first trade mission to the American market to promote and strengthen the brand in a country from which more and more travellers arrive every year.

A total of seven companies from Malaga, all of them small and medium-sized businesses in the tourism sector, are taking part in the mission this week.

"The American outbound market is currently a very interesting and attractive field of action for the province's tourism sector. We cannot forget that the American tourist who chooses Malaga is a visitor with high purchasing power and a high level of spending," said José Carlos Escribano, president of the Malaga chamber of commerce, who also emphasised the interest of American tourists in nature, cultural, gastronomic and golf tourism in the province.

Escribano spoke of the value of the daily and direct flight that United Airlines will operate until the end of September and explains that during this week the Malaga companies are participating in a series of workshops that will be held in different parts of the state of New York, such as White Plains, Manhattan and Long Island, in order to hold meetings with agencies belonging to one of the largest associations of American travel agencies (ASTA) with the aim of publicising the significant tourist offerings of the Costa del Sol.

Participating in this trade mission to the USA are the companies Casaplus 2009; Golfalia; Hotel PYR Fuengirola; Moon Dreams Fuengirola; Hotel Palacete de Álamos; Suite Homes 2009 and Viajes Ruta Solar.

