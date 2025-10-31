Turismo Costa del Sol seeks to build on British loyalty at World Travel Market in London

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 13:45 Share

The Costa del Sol is scheduled to attend the World Travel Market (WTM) tourism fair in London at the start of next week with the aim of consolidating the loyalty of British tourists, which are expected to have grown by 1.46% by the end of this year, compared to 2024. The province's other objective is to specifically attract visitors with a higher purchasing power.

This has been announced by president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, who highlighted the importance of this event, not only because of the growing number of British tourists interested in Malaga province, but also because of the global role that the travel trade fair plays. The Costa del Sol receives 85% of the British arriving at all Andalusian airports and 13% of Spain's total. In addition, Salado said that the UK is the main foreign market for the province of Malaga, representing 23.5% of total arrivals and 28% of international arrivals to the Costa del Sol. It is a market that brings economic income, expected to reach 4.6 billion euros this year, which represents a slight increase of 0.56% compared to 2024.

The investment that the Costa del Sol has put into the excellent presentation it has planned for the WTM amounts to one million euros. The famous Andalusian destination has also programmed special promotional campaigns in the heart of London.

"We are optimistic, but also extremely cautious because of the international context, which remains concerning," Salado said, alluding to the tensions that have been arising this year across the globe.

Some 70 institutions and companies will represent the Costa del Sol's 250-metre stand at the Excel exhibition centre. The organisers have scheduled some 30 meetings with associations such as the UK's major travel trade organisation (Abta) and tour operators, including Jet2Holidays, TUI, EasyJet Holidays, Travel Republic, and airlines such as British Airways, Iberia and easyJet. Meetings with technology companies and specialised media are also part of Turismo Costa del Sol's agenda.

Objectives

Salado said that the challenge they face at the WTM is to strengthen the destination's position in the UK, especially during the off-peak season. He stated that the approach would be to show the British that they have, and always have had, a home and a favourite destination on the Costa del Sol.

Salado announced numbers that prove the Costa del Sol's position among Spain's main destinations: a forecast of 3.17 million British tourists reached by the end of 2025.

4.6 billion euros is what the Costa del Sol expects to earn this year from British tourists

The main part of the campaign, designed by the delegation in London, will take place on The Cube Flannels X, a 215-square-metre 3D LED screen on Oxford Street, one of London's busiest and most famous streets."The Cube is a multi-dimensional platform that offers brands the opportunity to connect with half a million consumers every day. Its 37 LED screens work as a single canvas giving rise to an immersive experience that combines technology, art and creativity," Salado said. He added that a 3D video will show spectators the attractive points of the Costa del Sol: culture, beaches, golf and nature. On 6 November, the presentation will move to the screens at Piccadilly Circus.

Salado provided some other numbers that prove the importance of the British market for the Costa del Sol. Between January and September, 872,613 British tourists stayed in the province's hotels, 4.2% more than during the same period in 2024. They generated 3.7 million overnight stays, 5.5% more. "They make up 68% of the total number of guests registered in hotels and flats in Andalucía and 9% of those in Spain," Salado said.