Lady luck smiles on Malaga and the Costa del Sol in Spain's El Niño lottery with several third prize winners

Sections
Highlight
Malaga
Saturday, 6 January 2024, 12:48
Compartir
The third prize in Span's El Niño draw today has left its mark in Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol. Winning 25,000 euros per 'décimo' (tenth) - of which the Treasury takes nothing - the number 57033 was sold in Arroyo de la Miel (in Calle Zodíaco), in Vélez-Málaga (Calle Alcalde J. Herrera, 23), and in the city in Calle Duque de Rivas, Avenida Velázquez and in Calle Catapilco.
Related story
Jackpot winning tickets in Spain's El Niño lottery sold in Malaga province, and this is precisely where
Ester Requena
Andalucía, with 123,455,800 million euros, was the second region in Spain, after the Valencian Community, that staked the most money in the El Niño 2024 draw with an average of 14.52 euros per person. Malaga was the second-placed Andalusian province in terms of sales, with 25,095,600 euros staked and 125,478 tickets sold and an average expenditure per inhabitant of 14.25 euros, according to data from the state lottery authority, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.