Lady luck smiles on Malaga and the Costa del Sol in Spain's El Niño lottery with several third prize winners

The third prize in Span's El Niño draw today has left its mark in Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol. Winning 25,000 euros per 'décimo' (tenth) - of which the Treasury takes nothing - the number 57033 was sold in Arroyo de la Miel (in Calle Zodíaco), in Vélez-Málaga (Calle Alcalde J. Herrera, 23), and in the city in Calle Duque de Rivas, Avenida Velázquez and in Calle Catapilco.