Temperatures set to soar to 35C in Malaga as hot 'terral' wind sweeps across the province The heat will be more suffocating in parts of the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra, Coín and Cártama

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The local, hot 'terral' wind, blowing towards the coast from inland, is set to raise temperatures in Malaga to 35C degrees this week for the first time this summer.

It comes after several weeks of mild temperatures, rains and storms, but the sun will be out and mercury will start to climb over the next seven days, according to the weather forecasters.

On Tuesday, 13 June, the province remained under a yellow risk weather warning for coastal phenomena, with wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves between 2 - 3 metres, with the maximum temperatures ranging between 24 and 29 degrees across the province.

But this was just the prelude to the middle of the week where the terral wind is expected to raise the mercury up to 35 degrees. In parts of the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra, Cártama or Coín, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) predicts that 34-35 degrees will be reached by today (Wednesday, 14 June) and tomorrow Thursday, 15 June.

"On Wednesday the terral will continue and the maximum temperatures will rise again. In the usual areas where the wind from the west comes in from the land, temperatures will be between 29 and 35 degrees. In other areas of the province, temperatures will be between 25 and 29. The gusts will decrease and in the late afternoon and evening, the wind will turn east,” Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero, said on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning).

The inland municipalities of Guadalhorce will see the mercury rise the most. In Malaga city, Aemet forecasts minimum temperatures of 21 and maximum temperatures of 33 degrees this Wednesday.

On the western Costa del Sol - from Torremolinos to Marbella - the temperature is not expected to exceed 29C, although it is expected to reach a high of 32 degrees in Estepona.

On the eastern coast, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga will record the highest temperatures; 32-33 degrees, although in Nerja the thermometers will not go above 27C, according to the Aemet forecast.

On Thursday, no terral wind is expected, "but the maximum temperatures will rise in the Antequera and Ronda are", Escudero said. Neither are strong gusts of wind nor new rainfall expected.