Temperatures set to climb to 23C on the Costa del Sol this week Spain's weather agency, Aemet, expects it to start 'warmer than normal' for time of the year in Andalucía, but warns there could be some episodes of muddy 'calima' rain in some areas

The end is in sight for the worst of the storms and 'calima' Saharan dust haze that have battered the coastline and beaches across Malaga province in the past few weeks. Spain's national weather agency, Aemet, has forecast that this week will see "warmer than normal” temperatures in southern Spain.

In Malaga city, clear skies with scattered clouds are expected from 6pm today, Monday 20 February, with a 30% chance of showers, winds of up to 20 kilometres per hour and temperatures between 12 and 20 degrees.

For Malaga province, Aemet forecasts “intervals of winds in the Strait and on the Almeria coast, with occasional very strong gusts. Cloudy skies and possible light and scattered rainfall for the far west and Sierra Morena, possibly accompanied by mud deposits” from the 'calima'.

Tuesday sees a similar forecast with a very low probability of rain in Malaga (25%), sunny intervals and clouds throughout the day with light winds. Temperatures will be between 12 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday across the province sees "daytime cloudiness, with possible scattered rainfall that could be accompanied by mud deposits, more likely in the eastern mountains and during the afternoon”.

Wednesday will see Malaga city register the highest temperature in the province (up to 23 degrees). Clear skies and the bright sun come with a chance of rain. There will be light variable winds, increasing on the coast in the afternoon.

This continues through until Friday, when the temperatures drop again by about 4 degrees across the province. Looking ahead to next weekend, the weather will remain unstable with a chance of more cold snaps and the possibility of showers.