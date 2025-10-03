SUR Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 13:20 Share

With this year's breast cancer campaign under the slogan 'We take it to heart', the Spanish association against cancer is focusing on what it really means to live with breast cancer beyond diagnosis and treatment.

The campaign marks the International Day against Breast Cancer (19 October) and the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign has been co-created by breast cancer patients and survivors and those closest to them. Together with the team behind the campaign, they have decided that 'We take it to heart' truly captures what many feel: that they are misunderstood, that doctors minimise the emotional impact of the disease and that media campaigns usually simplify life with and after the disease.

In order to find the most suitable slogan, the association listened to breast cancer patients and survivors who told their personal experiences: how they live and feel about everything that revolves around cancer in the family, social, work and medical spheres. They were also made the protagonists of the campaign.

Statistically, 24% of breast cancer diagnoses occur in women under the age of 50. Although the average survival rate is 85%, it is necessary to appeal to society as a whole, from healthcare to public institutions, in order to respond to patients and survivors who live with the after-effects of the disease.

During the presentation of the campaign, which took place on Wednesday at the Malaga headquarters of the association, patients, relatives and professionals shared the main challenges they face after diagnosis: the emotional, physical, social and work-related impact during treatment and after overcoming the disease. Some of the women that participated in the presentation talks will also take part in the 'Pasarela por la Vida' fashion show.

'I take your pain to heart'

The main piece of this year's campaign is a video in which family members and friends of cancer patients address them directly to tell them that, although sometimes they do not know how to accompany them through their illness, they take their feelings very seriously.

Here are some of the testimonies shared in the video: "I take to heart the anguish, stress and anxiety that accompany you. Forgive us when we don't know what to say to you"; "I take to heart that, despite your fear, you were often the one who encouraged us all"; "I take to heart your pain and your right to feel it and share it. I admire you for your strength and because you always choose to stand up."

You can watch the campaign ad on the channels of the Spanish association against cancer, as well as on various media outlets.

Breast cancer in Malaga province

In 2024, almost 36,000 people were diagnosed with breast cancer in Spain, 1% of whom were men. In the same period, the Spanish association against cancer assisted a total of 23,357 people affected by breast cancer, of whom 20,080 were patients and 3,285 were family members or close relatives. Of the patients, 64% were in active treatment when they received support from the association.

Among the patients attended, 67% received psychological care, 39% received social care and 25% received medical counselling and health and rehabilitation care, such as physiotherapy, nutrition or oncological physical exercise.

In the province of Malaga, the association's members attended to 828 breast cancer patients out of the 1,283 women diagnosed in the province in 2024, which represents 64.5% of all cases. Of these, 551 required psychological care in a total of 2,041 sessions offered; 301 received social care in 517 sessions. Throughout the year, 70 group activities were carried out to improve the well-being of patients and their families. Physiotherapists attended to 379 women in 2,385 sessions, most of them related to the prevention of lymphoedema and the side effects of the intervention. The nutrition service, inaugurated in June 2024, attended to 45 women. Finally, it should be noted that there were 720 donations for wheelchairs, adapted beds, wigs, turbans, breast prostheses or cushions for women who had been operated on.

All the services offered by the Spanish association against cancer are free of charge for both patients and their families. The association's phone number (900 100 036) is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and attended by professionals trained to respond to the needs of cancer patients.

A large part of the services that the association provides to patients and their families is the result of the collaboration of companies, institutions and individuals who tirelessly contribute to the welfare of breast cancer patients and their families. This year, Malaga's provincial authority also recognised the work of the Idiliq foundation.

On 19 October, a sea of pink will fill the facilities of the foundation. The charity initiative concludes a few days later with the presentation of a cheque to the association, reflecting the effort and dedication of all the staff at the Idiliq foundation.

Breast cancer awareness month

The Spanish association against cancer has 12 branches in Malaga province: Estepona, Marbella, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria, Torrox, Nerja, Antequera, Ronda, Coín and Alhaurín de la Torre. The month of October will be busy for the organisers of events and activities. There will be 75 prevention information sites in more than 25 municipalities in the province.

More than 150 lights will be installed in the provincial headquarters of the association, as well as in those of religious brotherhoods, shopping centres, professional associations and pharmacies.

As the main event of the breast cancer campaign, the fashion show takes place on 9 October, next to Museo Pompidou (Muelle 1) in Malaga. 12 women and one man, all of them breast cancer patients, will parade with designs by Rahma Kaba. By including a male model, the association aims to raise awareness to the 1% of men that are diagnosed with the disease. The fashion show counts on the support of the provincial authority, through the Málaga de Moda and Nueva Moda Producciones (Pasarela Larios) brands, directed by María José González. The event also benefits from the collaboration of cosmetics brand Silvia Moreno and Gran Hotel Miramar, which will offer a day of beauty and spa to all participants in the parade. The aim of this fashion show is to send a message of hope to all those who are in the middle of a cancer treatment and to contribute to the normalisation of the disease.

In order to reach more women, 'Hablemos de Cáncer' (Let's talk about cancer') conferences will be held throughout the month in different venues in the province, including:

Torrox: 'Prevención en Cáncer de mama' (Breast Cancer Prevention), 14 October

Fuengirola: 'Cáncer de mama, otro punto de vista' (Breast Cancer: Another Point of View), 15 October

Antequera: 'Jornadas Rosa, unidos por la vida' (Pink Days: United for Life), 15 October

Ronda: 'Objetivo 2030: Más vida contra el cáncer' (2030 Goal: More Life against Cancer), 16 October

Coín: 'Jornada sobre cáncer de mama' (Breast Cancer Day), 17 October

Torremolinos: 'Cáncer de mama: voz de los expertos, ciencia, cuerpo y mente' (Breast Cancer: Expert, Science, Body and Soul Voices), 17 October

Alhaurín de la Torre: 'Cuidando tu salud frente al cáncer: prevención, apoyo y bienestar' (Taking Care of Your Health in the Face of Cancer: Support and Well-being), 23 October

Benalmádena: 'Cicatrices que hablan: rehabilitación emocional y física del cáncer de mama' (Scars That Speak: Emotional and Physical Recovery after Breast Cancer), 29 October

Various marches are also organised at local branches to raise awareness of the importance of breast cancer prevention and early diagnosis. The first branch to hold its march, in collaboration with La Verónica shopping centre, will be Antequera (18 October), concluding with a healthy breakfast. On Sunday, 19 October, Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Torrox, Nerja, and Coín will carry out their marches or walks to promote prevention and show support for cancer patients. That same day, the Benalmádena branch plans a charity picnic, while the Este district council in Malaga will hold a charity paella at the 'Colina Toquero' association.

A charity dinner with live performances and a raffle is taking place in Ronda on 18 October.

Large companies, such as Primark, David Lloyd Mapfre, BP of the Badía Group, Málaga Palacio, Hoteles Ilunium, Concentrix, Bidafarma, Próxima Farmacias and City Sightseeing are collaborating in the organisation of other charitable activities.

Marbella has once again been chosen as the location for the Carrera Marea Rosa marathon, which will bring together more than 3,000 participants on 16 November.