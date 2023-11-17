Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Torremolinos came out on top as the happiest place on the coast. SUR
Survey reveals which is the &#039;number one&#039; destination on the Costa del Sol
Tourism

Survey reveals which is the 'number one' destination on the Costa del Sol

The ranking, produced by a leading hotel group, took into account the number of sunny days per year and the offer of restaurants and attractions, along with a ‘happiness index’ score

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:06

Compartir

A survey produced by HIDILIQ Hotels and Resorts group has revealed which are the best and most popular destinations on the Costa del Sol, ranking them based on factors such as sunny days per year, the number of restaurants and attractions, along with a ‘happiness index’ score.

The data shows that Malaga city is the Costa’s number one location, followed closely by Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Marbella, and Benalmádena.

The survey also revealed that locations with the most restaurants and attractions are Malaga, Marbella, and Fuengirola, while Torremolinos came out on top as the happiest place on the coast: it was also, along with Malaga, the destination with the most days of sunshine in the province.

The hotel group, which owns a collection of ten resorts in Spain, Turkey, Florida and the UK, analysed the 20 most populated towns on the Costa del Sol, which included other destinations like Nerja, Frigiliana, Coín, Mijas and Estepona.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch the strange sight as thousands of fish seek refuge near Costa del Sol landmark
  2. 2 Adventurous 4.5-million-euro transformation project for Benalmádena marina unveiled
  3. 3 Ten arrests as far-right riots again after re-election of PSOE's Pedro Sánchez as Spain's PM
  4. 4 Blues night brings together two of the coast's most celebrated acts
  5. 5 Marbella's municipal budget set to increase by 10 per cent in 2024
  6. 6 Pedro Sánchez pledges his office as PM before Spain's King Felipe VI
  7. 7 A quarter of homes don't earn enough to make ends meet, Bank of Spain says
  8. 8 Andalucía hosts Latin Grammy Awards, the first time they've been held outside the United States
  9. 9 The Costa del Sol has Spain's fastest-growing airport
  10. 10 Baritone continues lifelong passion for opera on the Costa

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad