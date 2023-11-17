Survey reveals which is the 'number one' destination on the Costa del Sol

Torremolinos came out on top as the happiest place on the coast.

Tony Bryant

A survey produced by HIDILIQ Hotels and Resorts group has revealed which are the best and most popular destinations on the Costa del Sol, ranking them based on factors such as sunny days per year, the number of restaurants and attractions, along with a ‘happiness index’ score.

The data shows that Malaga city is the Costa’s number one location, followed closely by Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Marbella, and Benalmádena.

The survey also revealed that locations with the most restaurants and attractions are Malaga, Marbella, and Fuengirola, while Torremolinos came out on top as the happiest place on the coast: it was also, along with Malaga, the destination with the most days of sunshine in the province.

The hotel group, which owns a collection of ten resorts in Spain, Turkey, Florida and the UK, analysed the 20 most populated towns on the Costa del Sol, which included other destinations like Nerja, Frigiliana, Coín, Mijas and Estepona.