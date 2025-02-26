SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía

SUR in English Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 16:46 | Updated 16:53h. Compartir

The next print issue of SUR in English will be available at all the usual outlets this Thursday, 27 February, instead of Friday, as this year it coincides with Día de Andalucía.

As per tradition, public institutions, banks and shops will close on Friday to commemorate the regional public holiday, so be sure to do your grocery shopping on Thursday and pick up your copy of your favourite newspaper while you're there.

Schools in the province of Malaga have already been off this whole week for Semana Blanca - a kind of half-term holiday included in the calendar to compensate for other Andalusian provinces that have more local public holidays during the school term.

Unfortunately, the Friday holiday will be marked by dense clouds and rain, which will persist over the weekend. While a walk along the beach or the city centre might not be the most pleasant option, museums in the city of Malaga will offer shelter and entertainment free of charge. The Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Museo Picasso Málaga, the Russian Museum collection and the Centre Pompidou Málaga will have their doors open to all visitors wishing to enjoy the permanent and temporary exhibitions, as well as the guided tours offered by each museum or gallery.

What is Día de Andalucía?

What do Andalusians celebrate on 28 February? Día de Andalucía commemorates the 1980 referendum on the Statute of Autonomy of Andalucía, when the people of Andalucía voted for the region to become a ‘comunidad autónoma’. The regional referendum came just over a year after the Spanish constitution was established on 6 December 1978, after the return to democracy following 40 years of dictatorship.

Día de Andalucía is a public holiday across all eight provinces in the region: Huelva, Cadiz, Seville, Malaga, Jaén, Cordoba, Granada and Almeria. Even if you happen to not be in Malaga, make sure to check the programme and various activities that will be offered throughout the whole region.