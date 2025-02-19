Enjoy free admission to these museums and galleries in Malaga to mark Día de Andalucía on 28 February

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 14:44 Compartir

The Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Museo Picasso Málaga, the Russian Museum collection and the Centre Pompidou Málaga will open their doors free of charge to mark the region's Día de Andalucía public holiday on Friday 28 February. During the day, visitors will be able to enjoy the various exhibitions and guided tours offered by each museum or gallery.

Museo Casa Natal Picasso

A combined guided tour, starting at 12pm, will introduce the visitors to the Picasso birthplace museum and to the institution's entire collection and temporary exhibition. The museum offers a thematic tour that highlights the connection between Malaga and the work of Pablo Picasso. Visitors will be able to discover how the city influenced the artist's identity and creativity, from his first steps under his father's tutelage to the fundamental themes of his childhood: pigeons, the Mediterranean and bulls. In addition, the temporary exhibition hall currently houses the 'J. Fín (1916-1969). Towards poetic liberation' exhibition - the first anthological exhibition in Andalucía dedicated to José Vilató Ruiz, Picasso's nephew, which visitors will also get the chance to explore. There will also be a guided explanation in the exhibition hall.

Museo Picasso Málaga

Museo Picasso Málaga will also join the celebrations, offering free admission from 10am to 6pm to all visitors. The ticket office closes 30 minutes before the end of working hours.

Día de Andalucía will be a good opportunity to visit the permanent exhibition 'Pablo Picasso: Structures of Invention', which displays one hundred and forty-four works. Visitors will also be able to see the temporary 'Picasso: The Royan Sketchbooks' exhibition and the Sorigué Foundation's guest work 'More Sweetly Play the Dance', by South African artist William Kentridge.

Another interesting stop is the engravings area where you can see the Crommelynck press and learn about the different engraving techniques used by the artist, as well as the 'Life Line' - a biographical, artistic and historical tour that contextualises the works of Pablo Picasso exhibited at the Museo Picasso Málaga.

Collection of the Russian Museum

At the Colección del Museo Ruso, visitors will be able to see 'Utopia and Avant-Garde. Russian Art in the Costakis Collection' - an exhibition that brings together 470 works of art and a hundred original documents belonging to the Greek-Russian collector. The day will feature guided tours at 12pm and at 5pm, as well as in-room guided tours. Visitors will also be able to explore 'Furtive Beauty', a photographic exhibition by Russian artist Alisa Sibirskaya, inspired by the genre of vanitas. The museum also presents a selection of Russian art from the José María Castañé collection; the installation 'Thinking in a Loop' by Boris Groys; and part of the exhibition 'Hidden Jungle' by Chen Chumnu, an artist who received a grant from the patrons of the Casa Natal Picasso Foundation.

Centre Pompidou Málaga

The Centre Pompidou Málaga is currently exhibiting the semi-permanent collection 'Place-ness. Inhabiting a place', which explores the relationship of human beings with space and their environment through various artistic disciplines.

The centre displays the temporary exhibition 'Carlos Raúl Villanueva: Modern Architecture and Synthesis of the Arts', dedicated to the Venezuelan architect and urban planner - a leading figure of the modern movement in Latin America. The exhibition seeks to recreate the original atmospheres of the architect's projects, highlighting the University City of Caracas, with more than 100 works by artists such as Alexandre Calder, Fernand Léger and Jean Arp.

Various tours are scheduled throughout the day: a family tour accompanied by in-room guided explanation of the semi-permanent and temporary collections between 11.30am and 12.30pm; a guided tour of the semi-permanent collection at 12.30pm; a guided session in the exhibition hall from 4pm to 5.30pm; and a guided tour of the temporary exhibition from 6pm to 7pm.

In the Youth Space, there will be two sessions for children: from 12.30pm to 2pm and then from 5pm to 7.30pm.