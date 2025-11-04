SUR in English delivers some sunshine to London on opening day of World Travel Market tourism fair

Today’s edition of the London business freesheet City A. M., distributed at the main commuter hubs en route into the city, contained a copy of the special SUR in English tourism supplement.

Rachel Haynes London Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 09:57 | Updated 10:41h. Share

Commuters heading to work in central London this dull Tuesday morning found a ray of sunshine in their morning paper.

Today’s edition of the business freesheet City A. M., distributed at the main commuter hubs en route into the city, contained a copy of the special SUR in English tourism supplement, published to coincide with the annual World Travel Market tourism fair at the Excel centre.

As well as all the usual business and finance news, passengers were treated to information and photos illustrating the delights of southern Spain, designed to inspire their next holiday destination.

SUR in English didn't just take the Costa del Sol to commuters this Tuesday morning, but also to visitors to London. Allyson Donato Jernigan and Wade Jernigan are in London visiting their daughter and were among the early morning readers picking up their copies of City A.M. Their next trip would probably have to be to Spain, they said.

The Costa del Sol, Malaga city, Granada, Almeria and Cordoba are all featured, covering traditional seaside holidays with city breaks. The supplement also has new suggestions, such as a cycling holiday to take in the beauty of Malaga province, and traditional ideas such as an Andalusian break to play golf.

In fact whatever the tastes of the commuters who picked up this Tuesday’s supplement they would have found a holiday idea in the south of Spain to suit them.

World Travel Market

Meanwhile a large contingent of delegates from businesses in the tourism industry and from local authorities, are now in London at the Excel centre for the World Travel Market.

Here they hope to negotiate with tour operators and travel agents to secure British holiday makers for this coming year.

The Costa del Sol is already a favourite destination, however the work of the professionals at the World Travel Market plays a vital role in maintaining visitor numbers.

Ahead lie three crucial days for the travel industry in Andalucia at this, one of the world’s biggest travel fairs.

And the Andalusian delegation, however magnificent the region’s stand is at the show, is not without competition. The world's tourist destinations, from neighbouring European countries to resorts in the Middle East, Africa, America and Australasia, are all represented in London, wooing British holiday makers over the three days of the World Travel Market.