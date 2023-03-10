Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, was among the speakers. Salvador Salas
SUR and Torrox host dinner for industry leaders at Berlin show

The event was held at the city's iconic television tower and followed the successful format of the annual dinner run by the newspaper at the World Travel Market in London

Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00

As part of its presence at ITB Berlin, SUR deutsche Ausgabe newspaper joined forces with Torrox council this Tuesday to organise an evening meal for 100 leaders and professionals from the tourist trade between Spain and Germany. The event was held at the city's iconic television tower and followed the successful format of the annual dinner run by the newspaper at the World Travel Market in London. The Axarquía resort of Torrox, whose mayor Óscar Medina, pictured, was among the speakers at the dinner, is known for its high number of German residents and commitment to tourism from Germany.

