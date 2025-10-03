Supermodel Naomi Campbell snapped wearing innovative muscle-stimulation suit from Malaga in fitness workout

Enrique Miranda Málaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 17:59 Share

Naomi Campbell has drawn the world's attention to Malaga. The British supermodel recently shared a video on her social media account with 15.8 million followers in which she is working out in an unconventional outfit. The suit she is wearing has the logo Wiemspro - a Malaga-based company that specialises in muscle stimulation suits that boost physical performance and allow people to achieve more in less time. This latest innovation has made its way into some of the most elite gyms in the world.

Wiemspro was founded in 2015. The company already exports to more than 50 countries. Its suits maximise training time, as they send electrical impulses directly to the muscles, making physical work more effective. Many elite athletes and celebrities have started using these innovative suits.

Naomi Campbell tested one of the products this summer, while she was training in Brazil, alongside her personal trainer Rafael Ferreira. "She tried our Revolution Pro suit and was delighted," marketing director Edgardo Alegría said. He stated that wearing the suit is addictive, as it can achieve five hours' worth of physical activity in 45 minutes. The most advanced version of the suit (the one Naomi Campbell wears) can cost around 3,000 euros.

Wiemspro has signed agreements with various sports entities, including several Olympic committees. It has also managed to introduce its products into Alo gyms, which is actually a sportswear brand that also has a chain of hyper-exclusive gyms, offering yoga, pilates and the latest technologies related to the world of fitness. They call them 'sanctuaries' and some of them, like the one in Beverly Hills, are invitation-only, making them a prime location for celebrities and influencers.

Wiemspro has a strong international presence and two gyms in Malaga, where you can test the suit - in Añoreta and El Perchel.