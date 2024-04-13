Mercury set to rise sharply with summer-like temperatures in Malaga on and the Costa del Sol next week, according to Spain's Met Office

Almudena Nogués Malaga Saturday, 13 April 2024, 22:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

Against a backdrop of anticyclonic weather, thermometers are expected to register a sharp rise in the south of Spain next week, and it will be from Monday onwards. "Temperatures will be significantly above normal over the next few days across practically all of Andalucía", warned the country's state weather agency (Aemet) on its official X account. This situation will result in an absence of rain and maximum temperatures rising to summer-like values in some areas.

In the case of Malaga province, the forecast points to 34C in municipalities of the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra, Alora and Coin (32 degrees) on Monday and Tuesday. Malaga city and parts of the Costa del Sol will reach 30C. The rise will be more than seven degrees compared to what the mercury has been recording over the past week. Likewise, the minimum temperatures will remain high, fluctuating between 15 and 17C.

"In this first fortnight of April we have been immersed in a real thermal roller coaster in Spain, with very sharp ups and downs: in just a few hours we have gone from cool to summer-like heat, not forgetting the storms and haze. In the last few hours we have seen more typical summer-like temperatures in several regions with record highs in some cases", said Samuel Biener, researcher and editor of the Meteored weather portal.

Along the same lines, Eltiempo.es explained that the heat episode is being favoured by a "powerful" ridge of high pressure at altitude and a "robust" anticyclone on the surface, together with the absence of cloudiness and the increase in the number of hours of sunshine. To this must be added the entry of a very warm and dry air mass from Africa since Thursday that first advanced over the Canary Islands with 'calima' Sahara dust haze and after that has spread to the Spanish mainland.

In Malaga, Aemet expects the summer-like heat episode to subside from Wednesday, when the thermometers will return to more moderate values of around 24C in the city. On Thursday and Friday the downward trend will continue, with a high of 21 degrees expected. No rain is forecast for the whole week.