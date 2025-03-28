Summer-like weather on the Costa del Sol with temperatures up to 26C this weekend

Enrique Miranda Malaga Friday, 28 March 2025, 09:59 Compartir

Goodbye rain, hello warm teperatures - at least for the next few days, Malaga province and the Costa del Sol will transform into a spring landscape, with temperatures even resembling summer for some. With clear skies and more stable weather, this coming weekend is a great opportunity not only for hanging laundry outside, but also for enjoying a long walk and a picnic.

According to SUR's local weather expert José Luis Escuderothe warm temperatures that were felt on Wednesday and Thursday this week will continue all the way through to Sunday, when a slight drop will be noticed. This Friday, thermometers in Malaga city and the east coast of the province will reach 24-25C and just a few degrees lower on the western Costa del Sol, with a maximum of 22C in Fuengirola and 21C in Marbella. Looking forward to Saturday, a top temperature of 26C is expected in the Malaga city, the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Sunday will be the weekend day with the lowest maximum temperatures. The change from the warm 'terral' wind to the easterly 'levante' will cause a drop to 20C. The spring heat wave will persevere through to the beginning of next week. However, rainfall is expected to come back on Tuesday - it is no April Fools' joke. Although it is still early to say what the weather will be like during the Easter holidays, the forecast predicts some rain in April, this time not necessarily as intense as March's downpours.