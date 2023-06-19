Summer job offers on the Costa del Sol for Mercadona, Inditex, El Corte Inglés and other companies McDonald's, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon, Aldi and Lidl also have vacancies to fill in the province for the high season, just around the corner

Malaga is entering the high season of what promises to be a record summer for tourism.

The boom in tourist arrivals will not only cause more job openings in hotels, but in many other sectors: from restaurants and leisure venues to food, distribution and retail companies, which need to hire reinforcements to cope with the increase in demand.

The Randstad consultancy firm forecasts that this summer will see almost 20,000 new employment contracts in Malaga, a seven per cent increase compared to 2022.

These contracts are a good opportunity for many young people looking for their first job, and even the long-term unemployed or professionals who need to retrain in another sector. Due to the labour reform, which restricts temporary contracts, the majority of the job offers involve an indefinite contract, even if it is part-time.

The main retail and fast food companies in Spain are offering, through their job portals, dozens of opportunities for this summer in the province of Malaga. Mercadona, El Corte Inglés, Decathlon, Leroy Merlin, McDonald's, Lidl, Aldi, Media Markt, Primark... Most of these are temporary, part-time jobs for the summer season, although there are also permanent, full-time contracts.

Shop assistants, sales assistants, warehouse and customer service staff, cashiers and shelf-stackers are among the positions on offer. None of the companies mentioned, with the exception of Mercadona, specify the salary in the job offers.

Mercadona

The supermarket chain currently has several job offers for the province of Malaga. To apply for these positions, you have to register on its job portal and select for the offers of interest to you:

- Supermarket staff for the summer season in Sabinillas, Mijas and Fuengirola, Nerja, Estepona, Torremolinos, Malaga, Torrox, Rincón de la Victoria and Marbella. Temporary contracts are offered with 40-hour working weeks (gross salary: 1,507 euros) or 20 hours (753 euros per month) or 15 hours (565 euros per month). Requirements: ESO (compulsory secondary education). Tasks of reception, storage and stocking of products.

- Delivery person in Mijas and Fuengirola. Full time, temporary contract. Gross monthly salary of 1,507 euros. Requirements: ESO, driving licence.

Inditex

Inditex offers, through its employment portal, jobs for shop assistants in its stores (Zara, Zara Home, Oysho, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Bershka and Massimo Dutti) in Malaga and Marbella. The minimum requirements are: intermediate or higher vocational training (FP) and an intermediate level of English. To access these job openings, you must register on the website and register for each offer. Inditex does not clarify the salary offered.

El Corte Inglés group

Grupo El Corte Inglés has two job offers for the province of Malaga on its employment portal:

- Personnel for reinforcement during the summer season of the companies of El Corte Inglés group in Marbella (El Corte Inglés, Supercor, Supercor Express, Sfera, etc). Positions in sales, cashier, stocking, catering, perishable goods, etc. Looking for "people willing to work and learn, with or without previous work experience".

- Travel agents specialising in holiday product sales for El Corte Inglés travel agencies in the province of Malaga. Requirements: at least two years of experience in the same position, medium-high knowledge of Amadeus and holiday product sales and proficiency in the Office package.

McDonald's

The job portal of the fast food chain currently has 16 job offers for restaurants located in the province of Malaga: Marbella, Malaga, Estepona, Rincon de la Victoria, Velez-Malaga, Benalmadena, Torremolinos and Ronda. All of them are to join the "team staff", which includes the basic positions of kitchen and customer service. The offer is for an indefinite, part-time contract. No salary information is given.

Lidl

The German supermarket chain is offering one job for the province of Malaga:

- Cashier/retailer with a temporary contract and 30 hours per week in Mijas Costa. They require a diploma of ESO and availability to work in shifts (rotating morning or afternoon). You can access the job offer via

Aldi

The retail chain has three job offers at the moment in the province of Málaga. For all openings, it requires the ESO diploma and values dual vocational training in commerce, as well as previous experience in a similar position.

- Shop worker in Puerto de la Torre with a temporary contract and a 24-hour working week.

- Shop worker in Cerrado de Calderón with an indefinite contract and a 24-hour working week.

-Shop worker in Malaga city centre with indefinite contract and a 24-hour working week.

Decathlon

This large department store specialising in sports equipment has seven job vacancies open for stores in the province of Malaga:

- Part-time salesperson for the shops in Malaga Guadalmar, Malaga Rosaleda, Malaga Centro and Mijas.

- Section Manager with an indefinite contract and full time for the Mijas and Malaga Guadalmar shops.

Leroy Merlin

The French home improvement and garden retailer has more than a dozen recent job offers on its job portal for the province of Malaga:

- Shelf-stacker with night shift, permanent seasonal contract and a 30-hour working week in the Malaga shop.

- Garden specialist salesperson with an indefinite contract and a 12-hour working day in the Marbella store.

- Customer project coordinator (responsible for guaranteeing and controlling the quality of the customers' refurbishment projects). Permanent contract and full time. Shops in Malaga and Mijas.

- Cashier with temporary contract and a 30-hour working week for the Malaga shop.

- Salesperson specialised in ironmongery with indefinite contract and 24 hours a week (three days) for the Malaga shop.

Media Markt

The chain of electrical appliances and technology currently has nine job offers active in the province of Malaga. They do not specify salary or whether the contract is permanent or temporary.

- Warehouse worker for the Mijas shop. Contract for 20 hours per week.

- Warehouse worker for the Marbella shop. Contract of 24 hours per week.

- Shelf-stacker for the Plaza Mayor shop. Contract of 20 hours per week.

- Weekend salesperson for the Plaza Mayor shop. Contract of 16 hours per week.

- Part-time contract salesperson for the Plaza Mayor shop. 24 hours per week.

- After sales/cashier for the Mijas shop. Contract of 20 hours per week.

- Telephone and computer salesperson for the Plaza Mayor shop. Contract of 20 hours per week.

- Computer salesperson for the shop in Mijas. Contract of 20 hours per week.

- Cashier/customer service for the Marbella shop. Contract of 24 hours per week.

Primark

The large department store dedicated to fashion and homeware offers four job opportunities in the province of Malaga through its job portal:

- Part-time sales assistant with a temporary contract for the Larios Centro shop (Malaga).

- People & Culture Supervisor in the Larios Centro shop (Malaga). Full time contract. As part of the HR department of the shop, you will support the P&C Manager to ensure the smooth running of the personnel administration, recruitment and training of the business unit while providing the best service to the internal customer. A degree in Psychology or Diploma in Labour Relations within the past four years and a minimum of one year experience in recruitment and selection is required.

- Assistant Manager for the Marbella shop. A university degree and experience in a similar position in the retail and/or distribution sector (at least two years) is required. Permanent full-time contract.

- Department Manager for the Marbella shop. A university degree and experience in a similar position in the retail and/or distribution sector (at least two years) is required. Permanent full-time contract.

Telepizza

The pizza chain has two job openings in the province of Malaga:

- Pizza delivery person for Nerja. Part-time contract (12 hours per week) indefinite.

- Pizza delivery person for San Pedro Alcántara. Part-time contract (12 hours per week) indefinite.