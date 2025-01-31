Storms leave more than 100 litres of water in Malaga, but not much for the reservoirs

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 31 January 2025, 17:45 Compartir

January has left us with mixed emotions. It was a month in which we expected to see a lot of rainfall due to the succession of storms but as it turned out, Malaga received a lot less than other provinces. During storms Herminia and Ivo the province received between 100 and 140 litres of rain per square metre but mainly in areas that have little impact on reservoir levels.

Though agriculture and aquifers have benefitted, the rainfall has barely affected the water reserves. In fact, they have continued to fall throughout January, a month which is usually one of the wettest of the year. Only La Concepción reservoir, which supplies the western Costa del Sol, and the Guadalteba , which supplies the city and surrounding area, have seen slight increases of 200,000 cubic metres each (as of 9am this Friday), according to data from the Junta's Hidrosur network. The quantity of water stands at 168.4 million cubic metres, compared to 168.7 million last week.

The stations that have measured the most rainfall are those in the westernmost part of the province, the area bordering Cadiz. The compilation of data from the various rain gauge networks available, both from official (Aemet and Hidrosur) and amateur meteorologists (Meteoclimatic, Acamet and Wunderground), suggests the same.

Jimera de Líbar received the most rainfall

The study carried out by researcher José Luis Escudero, head of the blog Tormentas y Rayos (in SUR.es), places the highest recorded rainfall for the month at a station associated with Acamet in Jimera de Líbar, with 138 millimetres. Just below are Gaucín, with 129, Oreganal with 122, El Juanar with 120, Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja with 117 and Cortes de la Frontera with 110mm.

In the region of 100mm there are several stations such as Pilones (101), Las Buitreras (101), Alpandeire (101), Pujerra (100), river Guadiaro (100), river Genal in Jubrique (93), and Cortes de la Frontera (81).

The diversion dams of the La Concepción reservoir all received more than 50mm with Guadalmansa recording 77mm, Guadalmina 64, and the reservoir itself, 60. Also above this threshold were Istán (70), Marbella (69), Alfarnatejo (63), La Cala de Mijas (60), Estepona (60), Ardales (63), Villanueva de Tapia (61), Manilva (59), Cómpeta (58), Frigiliana (56), Cuevas del Becerro (55), Nerja (54) and Sierra de Mijas (50).

Malaga and its surroundings experienced only light rain and occasional downpours meaning the figures were much lower. The airport received 29mm, slightly more than last January (21.3) while at the headquarters of the Meteorological Centre, in El Cónsul 37.4mm of rainfall was recorded (last year it was 28).