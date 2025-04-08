Storm Olivier: Aemet activates yellow weather alert along Costa del Sol for this Thursday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 11:43 Compartir

The organisers responsible for the big Semana Santa processions in Malaga province - and those who are packing their bags for a holiday on the Costa del Sol - are keeping their eyes peeled on the sky as Easter fast approaches. And they have good reason as Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has named the new phenomenon which, according to the forecast, will leave very heavy rain in the Canary Islands on Wednesday and on the Spanish mainland from Thursday onwards.

It will be called Olivier and is the fifteenth storm of great impact of the season. For the moment, in Malaga it will leave its mark in the form of strong gusts of wind. The state agency has just activated a yellow warning in the province for 10 April. The warning will be in force from 6pm in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol and in the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas with winds from the east with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of three metres on the coast.

The entire coastline of the province will be affected in the run-up to Easter Week by a strong easterly sea storm, which is the most damaging for beaches. In Andalucía, Almeria, Granada and Cadiz will be added to the warning. As Aemet forecast, the good weather in the region is expected to take a turn from Thursday with the arrival of Olivier, which will leave rainfall throughout the region until Easter Tuesday, while an improvement is expected for the second half of Easter Week, as explained by the regional delegate of the state meteorological agency, Juan de Dios del Pino.

According to del Pino, the storm will affect all the provinces, although it will have a greater impact in the western part of Andalucía. Until Palm Sunday, the rainiest day is expected to be next Saturday. There will be intermittent showers, with periods with and without precipitation.

As for temperatures, del Pino stressed that they will increase until Wednesday, when maximum temperatures could reach 28C in Andalucía. Subsequently, they will fall by five degrees from Saturday, while the minimum temperatures will remain stable throughout the period.