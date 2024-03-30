Storm Nelson keeps parts of the south of Spain under yellow weather alerts for heavy rain or rough seas again today

Europa Press Saturday, 30 March 2024, 08:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

Storm Nelson's passage through Andalucía has caused Spain's state weather agency to activate the yellow 'risk' alert for rain and coastal phenomena in different parts of the region this Saturday 29 March. Today's weather warnings will affect the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz, Granada and Malaga, according to Aemet.

Weather alerts for Saturday, 30 March 2024. Aemet

The rain warning will be active until 3pm in the Strait of Cadiz, and from midday until the end of the day on the coast of Granada province and the Axarquia in Malaga province, areas where 15mm of water are expected in one hour and where 40mm of rainfall is expected to accumulate in twelve hours. A yellow alert has also been activated in Malaga's Serranía de Ronda area until 6pm, again with the possibility of 40mm falling in a 12-hour period.

Weather alerts for Saturday, 30 March 2024. Aemet

As for the yellow risk alerts due to coastal phenomena, they will affect the provinces of Cadiz and Almeria.

In Cadiz, there will be a south-westerly wind of 50 to 61 km/h (force 7) and waves of up to four to five metres from 3pm hours until the end of the day both in the Strait of Gibraltar and along the coast of Cadiz.

Finally, in Almeria province, the west and southwest winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of up to three metres will affect the Poniente and the capital and the Levante, in both cases from 5pm until the end of Holy Saturday.