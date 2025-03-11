Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tourists stroll through the centre of Malaga in the rain, in a photograph from a few days ago. Migue Fernández
Storm Konrad is on its way to south of Spain and these are the areas that will be hit by heavy rain and strong winds again
Weather

Storm Konrad is on its way to south of Spain and these are the areas that will be hit by heavy rain and strong winds again

Aemet has already activated new weather alerts along the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province later in the week

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 15:08

Don't put away your umbrellas yet, there's more to rain to come to Spain. The storm train will give a lull during this afternoon and most of tomorrow, with Aemet forecasting only a few minor showers.

But on Thursday the rain will return to Malaga province, following the arrival of a new Atlantic storm, which has been christened Konrad due to the high impact it could deliver as it passes over the Spanish mainland. In the case of Malaga, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated new yellow warnings (slight risk) for the 13 Malaga, due to the combination of various phenomena.

First the rain, with up to 15mm accumulated in one hour, and up to 40mm in twelve. This could happen in Malaga city, on the western Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley, Axarquia and Ronda area. The statistical probability of this happening is quite high, from 40 to 70%.

In addition to possible heavy downpours, there will be warnings for thunderstorms and winds, with maximum gusts of up to 70 km/h.

In addition to the above, Aemet also warns of possible coastal phenomena, with winds from the west and southwest of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres in height. Furthermore, in this case the sea storm will be worse, as it will be combined with "combined sea", which is the combination of wind and swell, to give rise to a westerly swell that may reach four metres in height.

