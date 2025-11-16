Storm Claudia will bid farewell to Malaga and Costa del Sol today with possible light showers

Don't put your umbrellas just yet. The forecast suggests that they will continue to be necessary this Sunday in Malaga province. Storm Claudia is expected to deliver its last blows in the the Andalucía region, but without any weather alerts in force since the yellow warning for rain and storms activated by Spain's state meteorological Agency (Aemet) ended earlier this morning.

In the last 12 hours, according to the Hidrosur data, collected by the Junta de Andalucía regional government, the highest accumulated rainfall has been recorded in Alfarnatejo (29.3mm), Colmenar (22.6), Río Benamargosa (21.8), Ojén (20.6), Santo Pitar in the Montes de Málaga (19.2) and Alcaucín (18.6mm).

At four o'clock this morning the warning for heavy rainfall was deactivated, however the state agency's forecast points to a still unstable day with possible showers - weaker and sporadic - that could fall throughout the day. In the case of the capital of the Costa del Sol, Aemet raises the probability of rain to 65% between 12 noon and 6pm. From the early evening onwards, this possibility drops to 30% except in municipalities on the western coast such as Marbella, Estepona and Manilva and in inland areas such as Ronda, where it could continue to fall throughout the night, with a probability of between 75 and 100%.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures will drop slightly, while maximum temperatures will rise on the coast and remain unchanged inland. In the capital, the thermometer will range from an expected minimum of 15C to a maximum of 21C. Winds will blow lightly from the west, occasionally moderate.

Andalucía will enjoy a relative calm at the end of an intense week full of rain, with no active warnings in any province this Sunday. Storm Claudia has already left more than 900 incidents in the region since the heavy rains began. However, Aemet forecasts cloudy to overcast skies in the region this 16 November, with some showers that may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Storm Claudia will have its last moments on Monday, and from then on the cold weather will arrive

According to Europa Press sources, minimum temperatures will fall, as will maximum temperatures in the interior of the eastern third of the region, although the latter will rise slightly or remain unchanged in the rest of the areas. In addition, there will be light to moderate westerly winds, which will increase to strong on the eastern Mediterranean coast.

Cooler

The last remnants of storm Claudia will be on Monday, while from Tuesday onwards the maximum and, above all, the minimum temperatures will drop. According to local weather expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos , the cold will be more pronounced in Malaga on Wednesday, and will remain so until the weekend. In fact, he points out that on Thursday and Friday "maximum temperatures will be below average in Malaga city, and minimum temperatures will also be below average". Furthermore, in the interior of the province, next Friday and Saturday could see the first frosts of autumn.