Storm Claudia puts Costa del Sol and Malaga on alert for 'persistent' heavy rain and storms

A weather front linked to storm Claudia threatens this Thursday and tomorrow with heavy and persistent rainfall in much of mainland Spain. The forecast for Friday predicts rainfall in the central system mountain range, western Galicia, western Andalucía and the Pyrenees, potentially locally heavy and torrential in the Andalusian region and occasionally in the north-east of the country.

State meteorological agency Aemet has activated the yellow warning for rainfall on Friday, 14 November, in Malaga province. Up to 20mm are expected in one hour and up to 60mm in 12 hours. The warning concerns the Axarquia area, Malaga city, western Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and the Serranía de Ronda. As the forecast states, there will be overcast skies with "moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, which may be locally heavy and persistent".

Temperatures are expected to fall, although no changes are expected in minimum temperatures. Moderate westerly winds are also expected along the coast, with light to moderate southerly winds in the rest of the province.

Aemet expects rainfall and storms that may be locally heavy and persistent in the western half of Andalucía, less likely on the Mediterranean coast. Maximum temperatures in the eastern interior are forecast to drop notably.

Rain in mainland Spain

According to Aemet, storm Claudia is expected to remain almost stationary, with fronts that will affect mainland Spain and bring cloudy or overcast skies, with rainfall in most of the territory on Friday. However, rain is less likely in the extreme east and south-east. The heaviest accumulations are expected in the west of Galicia and Andalucía as well as in the Pyrenees, south of the Cantabrian mountain range and especially in the Central System. Occasional thunderstorms are also expected in the extreme west and north-east of the Spanish mainland, with downpours that could also be heavy in western Andalucía.

Finally, temperatures, mostly maximum values, are expected to drop in most of the country on Friday. More notable decreases will be experienced "in the Pyrenees and areas of Andalucía and Castilla-La Mancha, with local increases in the Ebro and the east, also extending to the Balearic Islands in terms of minimum temperatures".