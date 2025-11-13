Storm Claudia: Aemet issues yellow and amber warnings for heavy rain and strong winds in southern Spain

Europa Press Thursday, 13 November 2025, 09:26 Share

Andalucía in southern Spain is once again expected to see heavy rain in the coming days, with yellow and amber warnings already activated for this Thursday in most of the region, where only Jaén and Malaga provinces are not on alert. The amber warning for rain is in the Costa, Andévalo and Condado areas of Huelva province, from 12 noon until midnight, where accumulated rainfall of up to 30mm in one hour is expected.

Spain's state weather agency Aemet is also maintaining the yellow warning for rain and storms in Huelva, Seville, Cadiz and Cordoba provinces. In addition, a yellow warning is in force for winds of up to 70 km/h in Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva and Seville, and for coastal phenomena in the Strait of Gibraltar and on the coast of Cadiz and Huelva, on the coast of Granada and in the Poniente and Almeria city areas.

Zoom Areas of Spain covered by weather alerts this Thursday, 13 November. Aemet

Specifically, in Aracena up to 70mm are expected in twelve hours, while on the coast of Huelva and the Andévalo and Condado areas up to 40mm accumulated in the same period are expected. In Seville, the Sierra Norte could record up to 70mm in twelve hours and the Seville countryside up to 40mm.

The wind will also hit hard this Thursday with a risk warning in force for very strong gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour in Huelva, affecting the coast, Aracena and the Andévalo and Condado areas; in Seville, in the Sierra Norte and Campiña; in the Sierra and Pedroches, in Cordoba. The coast of Cadiz will also be affected.

For this Thursday, the Aemet has forecast that cloudy to overcast skies are expected in the western half of the Andalucía, with weak to moderate rainfall, more intense from the afternoon in the western third where they are expected to be "locally strong, persistent and accompanied by storms". In the rest of the country, the skies will have intervals of medium and high clouds, increasing to cloudy by the end of the day.

As for temperatures, minimum temperatures will be unchanged or rising and maximum temperatures will be falling on the Atlantic side and unchanged on the Mediterranean side. Winds will be southerly and moderate in the western third, with "strong intervals on the Atlantic coast", moderate easterly winds on the eastern Mediterranean coast and light to moderate variables in the rest, with "very strong gusts" in the western third.