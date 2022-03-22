Spain's Met Office activates new yellow warnings for Malaga province The weather alerts for heavy rain and gale-force winds will be valid until this Thursday. And another calima, carrying orange sand from the Sahara, could return to Andalucía in the middle of the week

Malaga is back on alert for bad weather from this Tuesday and until Thursday. The Spanish Meteorology Agency, Aemet, has activated a yellow alert today, 22 March, for the Costa del Sol, Valle del Guadalhorce and Axarquia areas due to east and northeast winds of force 7 that could leave generate waves of between 3 to 4 metres on coast.

During Wednesday and until 12 noon on Thursday a yellow warning will then be in place due to heavy rain. In this case, it will affect the entire province with a forecast that rainfall that could leave up to 20mm in one hour and up to 60mm in 12 hours.

Saharan sand

In addition, an isolated cold storm that will likley be located in the Gulf of Cadiz on Thursday could once again favour the arrival of a calima (sand and dust from the Sahara) into Andalucía and, with it, the dreaded ‘muddy’ rain that affected a good part of Spain last week, according to José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog Tomentas y Rayos.

Regarding temperatures, Aemet expects few changes or perhaps a slight increase in the south and in the interior of the peninsula and slight decreases in the northeast of the couuntry and the Balearic Islands.