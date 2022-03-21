Stand by for more orange sand from the Sahara in the province this week Experts are not only forecasting rain until Friday but the dreaded calima may well head this way again from Wednesday onwards

The good news is that the recent rain has been beneficial for the reservoirs and by 10am today, Monday 21 March, 31 cubic hectometres had fallen in just over a week, which is the amount normally consumed in the province in four months.

The bad news? The rain expected for the rest of this week could end up looking muddy again. The dreaded calima, airborne sand from the Sahara desert, is heading this way again.

Last week the air, the streets and even the mountain snows were orange because of the calima, and meteorologist José Luis Escudero says on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayas that on Wednesday and Thursday the Saharan dust and muddy rain are highly likely. “An isolated cold depression will be in the Gulf of Cadiz, and that will favour the arrival of the calima in our region,” he says.

However, the predictions are that this episode will not be as severe as the last. The areas with the highest concentration of calima will be Almeria province and Murcia, according to Escudero, although on Tuesday it will be possible to be more precise about which areas will be affected.

The Aemet weather agency says there is a strong probability of rain right up until Friday, which will be heavy at times. At least it will help towards easing the drought.