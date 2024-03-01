Spain's Met Office puts half the provinces of Andalucía, including parts of the Costa del Sol, on alert for bad weather

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 1 March 2024, 20:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

Strong winds and high waves will mark the weather on Saturday (2 March), to such an extent that Spain's state Met Office has activated weather warnings for half the provinces of the Andalucía region. Specifically, parts of Malaga, as well as the provinces of Almeria, Granada and Jaén will be under weather alerts for much of the day, according to the Aemet forecasts.

In the case of Malaga province, the risk will be yellow for coastal phenomena in the Axarquia area. It will remain in force from 8pm until the end of the day. Winds will be westerly and will oscillate between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour (force 7), which could cause waves between two and three metres high. In the rest of the province no significant problems are expected although Aemet forecasts the probability of rain at 55% in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol from 6pm.

In the east of Almeria, Poniente and Almeria city, a yellow warning will also be activated from 12noon to 4pm, where winds are expected from the west and southwest ranging between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) that will cause waves three metres high. The warning will be upgraded to amber from four o'clock in the afternoon until the end of Saturday, when winds from the west and southwest will blow at 60 to 70 kilometres per hour (force 8) which could cause waves of four metres.

Weather alerts for Saturday, 2 March. Aemet

In addition, in the area of Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, and Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, this alert is also expected to be activated from 8pm until the end of the day on Saturday. Westerly winds will blow with maximum gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

In Granada province, the amber warning for sea swell will remain active on the coast on Saturday from 8pm until midnight. Westerly winds of between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour (force 7) are forecast, which could cause waves of between three and four metres in height. In the same area, the alert level will be yellow from 12noon to 8pm Westerly winds of between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves of three metres are forecast.

Also, in the province of Granada, a yellow warning for winds will also be activated in Guadix and Baza from 8pm until midnight. Westerly winds will blow with maximum gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

In Jaén, Aemet will activate the yellow warning for winds in the city and Montes de Jaén, from 3pm until the end of the day. Westerly winds are expected with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour. This alert will also affect the area of Cazorla and Segura, from 8pm until midnight. Winds will be westerly with maximum gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.