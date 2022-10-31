Will the shops be open in Malaga province and along the Costa del Sol on All Saints' Day? Tuesday 1 November is a public holiday in Spain and many people go to the cemeteries to remember the loved ones they have lost

Tuesday 1 November is a public holiday in Spain: it is All Saints' Day and many people go to the cemeteries to pay tribute to the loved ones they have lost. For some, this would also be a good opportunity to go shopping – but will the shops be open?

Well, some will, because major stores have been permitted by the regional government to open on a total of 16 Sundays and holidays this year and many business owners have decided to make All Saints Day one of them.

In Malaga city, shoppers can expect to find the commercial centres open at the María Zambrano railway station, Malaga Plaza, Larios Centro, Rosaleda, Malaga Nostrum, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet along with large stores like Ikea, El Corte Inglés, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Carrefour, Conforama, and Verdecora.

For many of the shops in the Bahía Azul retail park and on Muelle Uno Tuesday will also be a day like any other.

Elsewhere in the province, people can go shopping at the commercial centres in Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, El Corte Inglés in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Malaga), Miramar (Fuengirola) and the Costasol Centro (Torremolinos).