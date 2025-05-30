Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Shopping centres and department stores will benefit the most. Sur
Retail

Shops in Malaga and main Costa del Sol towns to open every Sunday from 1 June until end of September

Shopping centres, department stores and individual shops in Algarrobo, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincón, Torremolinos and Vélez-Málaga will have free opening hours until the end of September

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Friday, 30 May 2025, 13:36

Shops in Malaga city and eleven coastal municipalities along the Costa del Sol are welcoming the summer with new opening hours this Sunday. From 1 June, shops and shopping centres will be able to open their doors on Sundays and public holidays throughout the summer.

In addition to the city, shops and shopping centres in Algarrobo, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincón, Torremolinos and Vélez-Málaga will be able to open. All of them will benefit from the activation of the 'Zonas de Gran Afluencia Turística' (zones of great tourist numbers) for the purposes of business hours.

This authorisation granted by the Junta de Andalucía will remain in force until the end of September, so shops will have 18 additional opening days. The measure will especially benefit shopping centres in the city and along the Costa del Sol as well as the large food and fashion chains.

Shops located in the authorised zones will have 18 additional opening days

In Malaga city El Corte Inglés, Plaza Mayor, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, Muelle Uno, Larios Centro, Vialia, Rosaleda, Los Patios, Málaga Plaza and Málaga Nostrum will be open. Along the Costa del Sol La Cañada, Miramar, Rincón de la Victoria and El Ingenio, among others, will all be open. Similarly, large food stores such as Carrefour, Lidl and Aldi will also be able to open in these municipalities.

Shops in the province will be able to open without restrictions until Sunday 28 September, and for the rest of the year they will have to follow the generic calendar authorised for the whole of Andalucía.

Once summer is over, they will be able to open their doors on Monday 13 October (a holiday as 12 October falls on a Sunday), Saturday 1 November (All Saints' Day), Sunday 30 November and on 6, 8, 14, 21 and 28 December.

