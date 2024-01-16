Shoppers paid 6.9% more for groceries in Malaga province in December, compared to year before

Cristina Vallejo Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 16:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

Shoppers in Malaga province paid 6.9% more for their groceries in December compared to the festive period of 2022, new figures show.

While it is still a hit to the pocket, it is the smallest rise in almost two years, since February 2022, according to Spain's INE national statistics institute. The rise in the price of basic necessities is lower in Malaga province than in the country as a whole, where prices increased last month by 7.3% nationally compared to a year earlier, the data also showed.

Meanwhile, the cost of groceries rose by 7.2% across the Andalucía region, slightly below the national average. In December 2022, the increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages was 17.2% in the province and 15.7% in the country.

Hotels and restaurants inflate the provincial CPI

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Malaga at the end of last year was 3.8%, seven tenths above the Spanish average, which ended last year with inflation standing at 3.1%. Despite the cost of filling the pantry increasing less in Malaga than the rest of the country, the CPI - the inflation rate for all goods - continues to grow faster in the province than nationally, according to the data.

Meanwhile, Andalucía's inflation stood at 3.3% at the end of last year. Among the provinces, the lowest CPI was in Jaén, where prices rose at a year-on-year rate of 2.8%. The highest increase in Andalucía was recorded in Cordoba where the cost for basics rose by 8.5%.

Why inflation in Malaga remains higher than in Spain comes down to the province's hotels and restaurant sector. While in the province the prices of restaurants and hotels are rising at a year-on-year rate of 7.4%, in Spain they are rising at a rate two points lower (5.5%), according to the statistics.

Healthcare in Malaga has also risen by 4.6% in the last year, compared to 2.2% nationally. Transport is up by 5.5% in Malaga province, compared with an increase of 3.9% in Spain. Meanwhile, leisure and culture prices increased by 3.9% in Malaga compared to 3.1% in Spain.