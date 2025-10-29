Seven restaurants for a terrifying Halloween dinner in Malaga province

Juan Soto Málaga Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 18:06 Share

Halloween is just around the corner and numerous restaurants in Malaga province are preparing to celebrate it in a terrifying way. Various establishments along the coast have organised fun events to mark the night of the dead. Here are eight of the most outstanding offers.

Batik Ghostly dinner in Malaga city centre

Batik on Calle Alcazabilla has prepared a themed dinner under the title La Cena de los Espíritus (The Ghosts' Dinner). From 9pm onwards, guests will be served dishes that "whisper" thanks to the "spell" of their aromas and flavours. The menu includes a 'cosecha maldita' (cursed harvest) salad with pumpkin and chestnuts, 'Los chicos del maíz' beef tacos (the name borrows the title of Stephen King's Children of the Corn), 'Fantasmas en el fondo del mar' (sea bottom ghosts) red tuna confit, 'El bosque encantado' (the enchanted forest) duck magret with blackberry sauce and a dessert of white chocolate and vanilla. The price for the full menu is 45 euros and a prior booking is required.

Awa Spooky menu in the garden of terror in Puerto de la Torre

The new restaurant in Puerto de la Torre complements dinner with a fancydress contest, music and a garden of terror. The 30-euro menu starts with a gin and tonic cocktail with activated charcoal named 'tierra tenebrosa' (sinister land), followed by a 'Frankenstein' beef carpaccio or roasted pumpkin and a main course of seafood ravioli (from the Dead Sea) or 'swampy' beef sirloin with leek ash crust.

Oculto The night of the dead is alive in Nerja

The restaurant located in Nerja will celebrate Halloween disguised as a venue for skeletons and the walking dead. Although it won't be serving a special menu for the occasion, the establishment has already been decorated for customers to enjoy the spooky atmosphere. "Our restaurant has been transformed into a temple of shadows, with candles and dark flavours. Come and experience the night of the dead in a unique atmosphere, delighted by irresistible dishes and the encounter between the soul and pleasure."

Pez Espada The Blood Rebellion in Torremolinos

The Torremolinos hotel will be transformed into a scene of mystery and dark elegance on 31 October. Under the title 'The blood rebellion', Pez Espada will host an exclusive dinner show with themed cuisine, live entertainment and immersive ambience until after midnight. Roasted pumpkin cream, black spaghetti with prawns, a bloody Angus burger and a sachertorte will terrify the senses.

Puente Romano Gala charity dinner in Marbella

The Marbella hotel will celebrate the night of the dead in style, with a Great Gatsby-themed gala dinner, featuring live music, West End singers, dancers and DJs. The event will kick off at 8pm with a welcome cocktail and canapés, followed by a menu consisting of truffled burrata (the enchanted garden), Galician beef sirloin with seasonal mushrooms (the midnight feast) and white chocolate bloody skull with lime and raspberry (the final spell). Tickets cost 185 euros for adults and 100 euros for children. Part of the proceeds will go to The Children's Trust.

Arara A bistro bar with a star menu in Fuengirola

The bistro bar located in the hotel El Higuerón, in Fuengirola, will surprise its customers with a night full of mystery, flavour and live music. For this, chef Diego Gallegos (Sollo, one Michelin star) has designed an exclusive menu that starts with sweet potato, bacon and mozzarella tartlets and continues with salmon with fine herbs, roast beef and payoyo tart with roasted pumpkin. The price is 65 euros per person. "Don't forget to come dressed up... the night promises surprises," the establishment has warned.

Olivia's La Cala Fancy dress party and themed dinner in Mijas

Without giving too much away in order to keep the surprise, the restaurant located in La Cala de Mijas has announced an evening full of live music, entertainment and mystery, accompanied by an exquisite dinner and exclusive cocktails. Attendees are encouraged to come in fancydress, as there will be a prize for the most original outfits. The restaurant will not have a specific menu, but the theme will immerse all guests.