Courier company delivery drivers arrested in Malaga in connection with theft of high-end mobile phones

National Police officers in Malaga have arrested a number of people on suspicion that they were involved in the organised theft of high-end mobile phones while carrying out their jobs as delivery drivers at a courier company. A further six people have been identified in connection with the alleged thefts.

The investigation, which has been going on for a year, began when a pattern was detected in the non-delivery of packages. It was discovered that, whoever was performing the irregular deliveries, they were taking advantage of moments when there was an increase in the workload and the deliveries.

During the summer period when workload is usually higher, the perpetrators would steal packages containing high-end mobile phones to subsequently resell them at a lower price or keep them for their personal use.

Malaga police officers were able to recover six devices, some of which were already in the hands of third parties.

The seven people arrested are charged with theft and receiving stolen goods. The proceedings have already been transferred to the court and further arrests are not ruled out.

Whistleblowing

In relation to this type of incident, the National Police reminds the public the importance of reporting any irregularity in the receipt of packages.

The police investigation relied on a lot of leg work as well as the collaboration of the delivery company and its security team, which provided the necessary evidence for the full identification of the perpetrators.