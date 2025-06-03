Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Missing 72-year-old woman found safe in Malaga

Her relatives had reported her disappearance after she was last seen on Sunday

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 15:30

The 72-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday in Malaga has been found safe and the alert has been deactivated. Her relatives reported her disappearance after she was last seen on Sunday, 1 June.

The woman was found after a public alert was issued by SOS Desaparecidos association and a police operation was launched to locate her.

The first few hours can be crucial in finding a missing person. It also increases the chance of locating them in good health. For this reason, reporting a disappearance as soon as possible is very important.

