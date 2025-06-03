Missing 72-year-old woman found safe in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 15:30 Compartir

The 72-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday in Malaga has been found safe and the alert has been deactivated. Her relatives reported her disappearance after she was last seen on Sunday, 1 June.

The woman was found after a public alert was issued by SOS Desaparecidos association and a police operation was launched to locate her.

The first few hours can be crucial in finding a missing person. It also increases the chance of locating them in good health. For this reason, reporting a disappearance as soon as possible is very important.